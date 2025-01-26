Lin-Manuel Miranda reprises role as Alexander Hamilton for ‘SNL’ cold open

The Founding Fathers – joined by Lin-Manuel Miranda as Alexander Hamilton – tried to raise a glass to freedom on “Saturday Night Live,” but were interrupted by James Austin Johnson as President Donald Trump.

In the show’s cold open on Saturday, Miranda, reprising the role that shot him to stardom via the Broadway stage, joined the rest of the Founding Fathers as they signed the Declaration of Independence.

“I say our lives matter not if we lose them in the cause of liberty. What matters is the nation we build,” Miranda said, before rapping.

“‘Cause in America, we’re all created equal. America, not England. We’re doing the sequel. And we will have leaders, but know one thing. In America, we will never have a king,” he said in rhythm.

That’s when Johnson as Trump appeared, joking, “Never say Never.”

“Kidding, of course, but in many ways I’m not,” Johnson’s Trump said.

The jokes that followed poked fun at several events that took place during the first week of Trump’s second term, like his continued dialing back on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs and his wife Melania Trump’s choice of hat for the Inauguration. Of the latter, Johnson as Trump joked that the first lady dressed like “Kung Lao from ‘Mortal Kombat.’”

Johnson as Trump also took a swipe at Elon Musk, joking, “to quote some of his children…I do not want him in my life.”

In another moment, making reference to Trump’s executive order declaring that the US government will officially recognize only two sexes, Johnson as Trump said, “From now on there will be two genders. One to work and one to cook. We’re done with LGBT. No more drag. No more guys in wigs. No more whatever these guys were wearing. What a weird way to dress. A little zesty.”

He added: “Women will wear the makeup. No more makeup on men, unless you need it to be president.”

Miranda and the rest of the cast stood frozen as Johnson’s Trump spoke, but Miranda found the stillness difficult to hold when at one point, he was referred to by Johnson’s character as “Lin-Manuel Miranda Cosgrove.”

Timothée Chalamet was the host in the episode and also acted as the musical guest.

