Celebrity birthdays for the week of Oct. 13-19:

Oct. 13: Gospel singer Shirley Caesar is 87. Musician Paul Simon is 83. Keyboardist Robert Lamm of Chicago is 80. Country singer Lacy J. Dalton is 78. Actor Demond Wilson (“Sanford and Son”) is 78. Singer Sammy Hagar is 77. Singer John Ford Coley of England Dan and John Ford Coley is 76. Model Beverly Johnson is 72. Actor John Lone (“The Last Emperor,” “Rush Hour 2″) is 72. “The X-Files” creator Chris Carter is 68. Singer Cherrelle is 65. Singer-actor-talk show host Marie Osmond is 65. Singer Joey Belladonna of Anthrax is 64. Actor T’Keyah Crystal Keymah (“That’s So Raven,” “In Living Color”) is 62. Country singer John Wiggins is 62. Actor Christopher Judge (TV’s “Stargate SG-1”) is 60. Actor Matt Walsh (“Veep”) is 60. Actor Reginald Ballard (“Martin,” ″The Bernie Mac Show”) is 59. Actor Kate Walsh (“Private Practice,” ″Grey’s Anatomy”) is 57. Musician Jeff Allen of Mint Condition is 56. Actor Tisha Campbell-Martin (“My Wife and Kids,” ″Martin”) is 56. Country singer Rhett Akins is 55. TV personality Billy Bush is 53. Actor Sacha Baron Cohen (“Borat,” ″Da Ali G Show”) is 53. Guitarist Jan Van Sichem Junior of K’s Choice is 52. Singers Brandon and Brian Casey of Jagged Edge are 49. Actor Kiele Sanchez (“Lost”) is 48. Singer Ashanti is 44. Singer-rapper Lumidee is 44. Contemporary Christian singer Jon Micah Sumrall of Kutless is 44. Actor Caleb McLaughlin (“Stranger Things”) is 23.

Oct. 14: Director Carroll Ballard (“The Black Stallion”) is 87. Country singer Melba Montgomery is 87. Singer Cliff Richard is 84. Singer Justin Hayward of the Moody Blues is 78. Actor Greg Evigan (“My Two Dads,” ″B.J. and the Bear”) is 71. Singer Thomas Dolby is 66. Actor Lori Petty (“A League of Their Own”) is 61. Actor Steve Coogan (“Night at the Museum” movies) is 59. Singer Karyn White is 59. Actor Edward Kerr (“Pretty Little Liars,” “Snoops”) is 58. Actor Jon Seda (“Chicago P.D.,” ″Homicide: Life On the Street”) is 54. Bassist Doug Virden (Sons of the Desert) is 54. Country singer Natalie Maines of The Chicks is 50. Singer Shaznay Lewis of All Saints is 49. Actor Stephen Hill (2018’s “Magnum, P.I.”) is 48. Singer Usher is 46. TV personality Stacy Keibler is 45. Actor Ben Whishaw (“Paddington”) is 44. Actor Skyler Shaye (“Bratz”) is 38. Comedian Jay Pharoah (“Saturday Night Live”) is 37. Actor Max Thieriot (“Fire Country,” “SEAL Team”) is 36.

Oct. 15: Singer Barry McGuire is 89. Actor Linda Lavin (“Alice”) is 87. Drummer Don Stevenson of Moby Grape is 82. Actor Victor Banerjee (“A Passage To India”) is 78. Musician Richard Carpenter of The Carpenters is 78. Actor Larry Miller (“Mad About You,” “Boston Legal”) is 71. Actor Jere Burns (“Good Morning, Miami,” ″Dear John”) is 70. TV chef Emeril Lagasse is 65. Drummer Mark Reznicek (The Toadies) is 62. Singer Eric Benet is 58. Actor Vanessa Marcil (“Las Vegas,” ″Beverly Hills 90210″) is 56. “Trading Spaces” host Paige Davis is 55. Actor Dominic West (“The Crown,” “The Wire”) is 55. Singer Kimberly Schlapman of Little Big Town is 55. Singer Ginuwine is 54. Singer Jaci Velasquez is 45. Actor Brandon Jay McLaren (TV’s “Ransom”) is 44. Singer Keyshia Cole is 43. Actor Vincent Martella (“Everybody Hates Chris”) is 32. Actor Bailee Madison (“Good Witch,” “Pretty Little Liars”) is 25.

Oct. 16: Actor-producer Tony Anthony (“The Stranger” movies) is 87. Actor Barry Corbin (“Yellowstone,” ″Northern Exposure”) is 84. Bassist C.F. Turner of Bachman-Turner Overdrive is 81. Guitarist Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead is 77. Producer-director David Zucker (“The Naked Gun,” “Airplane!”) is 77. Actor Martha Smith (“Animal House,” ″Scarecrow and Mrs. King”) is 72. Actor Andy Kindler (“Bob’s Burgers,” “Everybody Loves Raymond”) is 68. Actor-director Tim Robbins is 66. Guitarist Gary Kemp (Spandau Ballet) is 65. Singer Bob Mould (Husker Du) is 64. Actor Randy Vasquez (“JAG”) is 63. Bassist Flea of the Red Hot Chili Peppers is 62. Actor Christian Stolte (“Chicago Fire”) is 62. Actor Terri J. Vaughn (“All of Us,” ″The Steve Harvey Show”) is 55. Singer Wendy Wilson of Wilson Phillips is 55. Rapper B-Rock of B-Rock and the Bizz is 53. Singer Chad Gray of Mudvayne is 53. Actor Paul Sparks (“Boardwalk Empire”) is 53. Actor Kellie Martin (“Christy,” ″Life Goes On”) is 49. Singer-songwriter John Mayer is 47. Actor Jeremy Jackson (“Baywatch”) is 44. Actor Caterina Scorsone (“Grey’s Anatomy”) is 44. Actor Brea Grant (“Heroes”) is 43. Actor Kyler Pettis (“Days of Our Lives”) is 32.

Oct. 17: Singer Gary Puckett of Gary Puckett and the Union Gap is 82. Actor Michael McKean is 77. Actor George Wendt is 76. Singer-comedian Bill Hudson of The Hudson Brothers is 75. Country singer Alan Jackson is 66. Actor Grant Shaud (“Murphy Brown”) is 64. Animator Mike Judge (“King of the Hill,” ″Beavis and Butthead”) is 62. Singer Rene’ Dif (Aqua) is 57. Reggae singer Ziggy Marley is 56. Actor Wood Harris (“Empire,” “The Wire”) is 55. Singer Wyclef Jean of The Fugees is 55. Singer Chris Kirkpatrick of ’N Sync is 53. Rapper Eminem is 52. Actor Sharon Leal (“Boston Public,” “Why Did I Get Married?”) is 52. Actor Matthew Macfadyen (“Deadpool and Wolverine,” “Succession”) is 50. Actor Felicity Jones (“The Theory of Everything”) is 41. Actor Chris Lowell (“The Help,” ″Private Practice”) is 40. Actor Dee Jay Daniels (“The Hughleys,” ″In The House”) is 36.

Oct. 18: Singer Russ Giguere of The Association is 81. Actor Joe Morton is 77. Actor Pam Dawber is 74. Gospel singer Vickie Winans is 71. Director David Twohy (“Riddick” movies) is 69. Actor Jon Lindstrom (“General Hospital”) is 67. Actor Jean-Claude Van Damme is 64. Jazz trumpeter Wynton Marsalis is 63. Actor Vincent Spano is 62. Bassist Tim Cross (Sponge) is 58. Singer Nonchalant is 57. Actor Joy Bryant (“Parenthood”) is 50. Guitarist Peter Svensson of The Cardigans is 50. Actor Wesley Jonathan is 46. Singer Ne-Yo is 45. Country singer and “American Idol” contestant Josh Gracin is 44. Country musician Jesse Littleton (Marshall Dyllon) is 43. Actor Freida Pinto (“Slumdog Millionaire”) is 40. Jazz musician Esperanza Spalding is 40. Actor Zac Efron (“High School Musical,” ″Hairspray”) is 37. Actor Joy Lauren (“Desperate Housewives”) is 35. Actor Tyler Posey is 33. Actor Toby Regbo (“Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald”) is 33.

Oct. 19: Artist Peter Max is 87. Actor John Lithgow is 79. Singer Jeannie C. Riley is 79. Singer Patrick Simmons of The Doobie Brothers is 76. Actor Annie Golden (“Orange is the New Black”) is 73. Talk show host Charlie Chase is 72. Singer Jennifer Holliday is 64. TV host Ty Pennington (“Extreme Makeover: Home Edition”) is 60. Singer-guitarist Todd Park Mohr of Big Head Todd and the Monsters is 59. Actor Jon Favreau is 58. “South Park” co-creator Trey Parker is 55. Comedian Chris Kattan (“Saturday Night Live”) is 54. Singer Pras Michel of The Fugees is 52. Actor Omar Gooding (“Unsolved,” “Hangin’ With Mr. Cooper”) is 48. Country singer Cyndi Thomson is 48. Writer-director Jason Reitman (“Juno”) is 47. Actor Benjamin Salisbury (“The Nanny”) is 44. Actor Gillian Jacobs (“Community”) is 42. Actor Rebecca Ferguson (“Dune,” “The Greatest Showman”) is 41. Singer Zac Barnett of American Authors is 38. Actor Ciara Renee (“Legends of Tomorrow”) is 34. Actor Hunter King (“Life in Pieces,” “The Young and the Restless”) is 31.

