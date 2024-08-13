After 40 years at National Philharmonic, founding conductor to launch Capital Classical Concerts

After 40 years, Piotr Gajewski will no longer be conducting concerts for the organization as the National Philharmonic is forging ahead without its founder.

In 1984, he founded what would eventually become the National Philharmonic, which has become a Montgomery County staple of live orchestral performances at Strathmore in North Bethesda, Maryland since 2004.

Melissa White performs with National Philharmonic conductor Piotr Gajewski. (Mignonette Dooley Johnson)

“After 40 years with the organization, I am no longer music director,” Gajewski told WTOP. “As you know, in the spring, they canceled a bunch of concerts that they sold tickets to and that I was supposed to conduct. There was a concert with my good friend, violinist Sarah Chang, and Mussorgsky’s ‘Pictures at an Exhibition,’ and Mahler’s ‘Symphony No. 4,’ and lots of other great music, but then they just canceled them.”

The National Philharmonic has publicly grappled with fundraising concerns over the past several years, even before the COVID-19 pandemic. In the summer of 2019, WTOP reported on the group’s pending closure, followed by an urgent request for donations, then a successful last-minute fundraising effort to raise $500,000 to save the organization.

Now, the National Philharmonic has announced a 2024-2025 season on its website: “Celebrating 40 years of National Philharmonic,” followed by, “Subscriptions and single tickets on sale soon! Thank you for your patience.”

“They are announcing new concerts, some of which, ironically, I planned, but I am no longer included,” Gajewski said. “I guess they want to take some new direction; I am not really sure what that means, but I wish them all the luck in the world! I hope whatever obstacles they are facing; they figure it out. But for my part, I will miss all the concertgoers who have followed me for all these years, as I will not be on the podium with NatPhil going forward.”

The National Philharmonic confirmed Gajewski’s exit in an email to WTOP: “Piotr and NatPhil have parted ways as of the end of the 2023-2024 season. Next season will feature guest conductors for all six programs.”

Rather than dwelling on his departure, Gajewski is looking forward to a new path, keeping his baton waving.

“I am launching a new venture, Capital Classical Concerts, to present symphonic programming, beginning in ’25-’26, hopefully at Strathmore,” Gajewski said. “I’m speaking with NASA and composer Henry Dehlinger to perhaps present a sequel to the wildly successful ‘Cosmic Cycles’ we premiered a year ago, and with dear friends pianist Brian Ganz, soprano Danielle Talamantes, cellist Zuill Bailey and many others.”

Learn more about Capital Classical Concerts by emailing: info@ccconcerts.org.

Stay tuned for a follow-up story on the National Philharmonic’s 2024-2025 season.

