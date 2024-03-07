Oscar Series: Which movies should have won Best Picture every year of the past century?

In today's installment of Oscar Week, WTOP's Jason Fraley gives his opinion on which movies should have won Best Picture every year since 1923.

It’s Oscar week! Every day this week, WTOP examines a different aspect of Oscar history and this year’s race.

On Monday, we asked whether “Oppenheimer” marks the Return of the Blockbuster Best Picture.

On Tuesday, we tallied the stats of the winningest movies to compile the Oscar Mount Rushmore.

And Wednesday, we griped and complained about some glaring snubs made by the Academy.

Now, it’s time to give my opinion on which movies should have won Best Picture every year.

While the Oscars started in 1927, I added a few extra dates for a full century from 1923-2023. I also tried to mix mainstream blockbusters and art masterpieces, domestic hits and world cinema.

Agree or disagree, hopefully it’ll at least give you some ideas of stuff to watch!

My Best Picture Picks for Every Year:

1923:

Best Picture: “Safety Last!” — Harold Lloyd

Runner Up: “The Ten Commandments” — Cecil B. DeMille

1924:

Best Picture: “Sherlock Jr.” — Buster Keaton

Runner Up: “The Last Laugh” — F.W. Murnau

1925:

Best Picture: “The Gold Rush” — Charlie Chaplin

Runner Up: “The Big Parade” — King Vidor

1926:

Best Picture: “Battleship Potemkin” — Sergei Eisenstein

Runner Up: “The General” — Buster Keaton & Clyde Bruckman

1927:

Best Picture: “Sunrise” — F.W. Murnau

Runner Up: “Metropolis” — Fritz Lang

1928:

Best Picture: “The Passion of Joan of Arc” — Carl Theodor Dreyer

Runner Up: “The Crowd” — King Vidor

1929:

Best Picture: “Man with a Movie Camera” — Dziga Vertov

Runner Up: “Un Chien Andalou” — Luis Buñuel

1930:

Best Picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — Lewis Milestone

Runner Up: “The Blue Angel” — Josef von Sternberg

1931:

Best Picture: “M” — Fritz Lang

Runner Up: “City Lights” — Charlie Chaplin

1932:

Best Picture: “Trouble in Paradise” — Ernst Lubitsch

Runner Up: “Grand Hotel” — Edmund Goulding

1933:

Best Picture: “King Kong” — Merian Cooper & Ernest Schoedsack

Runner Up: “Duck Soup” — Leo McCarey

1934:

Best Picture: “It Happened One Night” — Frank Capra

Runner Up: “L’Atalante” — Jean Vigo

1935:

Best Picture: “Bride of Frankenstein” — James Whale

Runner Up: “Top Hat” — Mark Sandrich

1936:

Best Picture: “Modern Times” — Charlie Chaplin

Runner Up: “Swing Time” — George Stevens

1937:

Best Picture: “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs” — Walt Disney

Runner Up: “La Grande Illusion” — Jean Renoir

1938:

Best Picture: “Bringing Up Baby” — Howard Hawks

Runner Up: “The Adventures of Robin Hood” — Michael Curtiz

1939:

Best Picture: “The Wizard of Oz” — Victor Fleming

Runner Up: “The Rules of the Game” — Jean Renoir

1940:

Best Picture: “The Philadelphia Story” — George Cukor

Runner Up: “His Girl Friday” — Howard Hawks

1941:

Best Picture: “Citizen Kane” — Orson Welles

Runner Up: “The Maltese Falcon” — John Huston

1942:

Best Picture: “The Palm Beach Story” — Preston Sturges

Runner Up: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” — Michael Curtiz

1943:

Best Picture: “Casablanca” — Michael Curtiz

Runner Up: “The Life & Death of Colonel Blimp” — Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger

1944:

Best Picture: “Double Indemnity” — Billy Wilder

Runner Up: “Meet Me in St. Louis” — Vincente Minnelli

1945:

Best Picture: “Rome, Open City” — Roberto Rossellini

Runner Up: “Brief Encounter” — David Lean

1946:

Best Picture: “It’s a Wonderful Life” — Frank Capra

Runner Up: “The Best Years of Our Lives” — William Wyler

1947:

Best Picture: “Miracle on 34th Street” — George Seaton

Runner Up: “Out of the Past” — Jacques Tourneur

1948:

Best Picture: “Bicycle Thieves” — Vittorio De Sica

Runner Up: “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” — John Huston

1949:

Best Picture: “The Third Man” — Carol Reed

Runner Up: “White Heat” — Raoul Walsh

1950:

Best Picture: “All About Eve” — Joseph Mankiewicz

Runner Up: “Sunset Boulevard” — Billy Wilder

1951:

Best Picture: “A Place in the Sun” — George Stevens

Runner Up: “Diary of a Country Priest” – Robert Bresson

1952:

Best Picture: “Singin’ in the Rain” — Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly

Runner Up: “Ikiru” — Akira Kurosawa

1953:

Best Picture: “Tokyo Story” — Yasujiro Ozu

Runner Up: “The Wages of Fear” — Henri-Georges Clouzot

1954:

Best Picture: “The Seven Samurai” — Akira Kurosawa

Runner Up: “On the Waterfront” — Elia Kazan

1955:

Best Picture: “Pather Panchali” — Satyajit Ray

Runner Up: “Rebel Without a Cause” — Nicholas Ray

1956:

Best Picture: “The Searchers” — John Ford

Runner Up: “Giant” — George Stevens

1957:

Best Picture: “The Seventh Seal” — Ingmar Bergman

Runner Up: “12 Angry Men” — Sidney Lumet

1958:

Best Picture: “Vertigo” — Alfred Hitchcock

Runner Up: “Ashes & Diamonds” — Andrzej Wajda

1959:

Best Picture: “Some Like it Hot” — Billy Wilder

Runner Up: “The 400 Blows” — Francois Truffaut

1960:

Best Picture: “Psycho” — Alfred Hitchcock

Runner Up: “Breathless” — Jean-Luc Godard

1961:

Best Picture: “La Dolce Vita” — Federico Fellini

Runner Up: “West Side Story” — Robert Wise

1962:

Best Picture: “Lawrence of Arabia” — David Lean

Runner Up: “Cleo from 5 to 7” — Agnes Varda

1963:

Best Picture: “8 1/2” — Federico Fellini

Runner Up: “Contempt” — Jean-Luc Godard

1964:

Best Picture: “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” — Jacques Demy

Runner Up: “Dr. Strangelove” — Stanley Kubrick

1965:

Best Picture: “The Sound of Music” — Robert Wise

Runner Up: “Doctor Zhivago” — David Lean

1966:

Best Picture: “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly” — Sergio Leone

Runner Up: “Blow-Up” — Michelangelo Antonioni

1967:

Best Picture: “Bonnie & Clyde” — Arthur Penn

Runner Up: “In the Heat of the Night” — Norman Jewison

1968:

Best Picture: “2001: A Space Odyssey” — Stanley Kubrick

Runner Up: “Rosemary’s Baby” — Roman Polanski

1969:

Best Picture: “The Wild Bunch” — Sam Peckinpah

Runner Up: “Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid” — George Roy Hill

1970:

Best Picture: “Patton” — Franklin J. Schaffner

Runner Up: “M*A*S*H” — Robert Altman

1971:

Best Picture: “The Conformist” — Bernardo Bertolluci

Runner Up: “The French Connection” — William Friedkin

1972:

Best Picture: “The Godfather” — Francis Ford Coppola

Runner Up: “Deliverance” — John Boorman

1973:

Best Picture: “The Exorcist” — William Friedkin

Runner Up: “The Way We Were” — Sydney Pollack

1974:

Best Picture: “Chinatown” — Roman Polanski

Runner Up: “Blazing Saddles” — Mel Brooks

1975:

Best Picture: “Jaws” — Steven Spielberg

Runner Up: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — Miloš Forman

1976:

Best Picture: “Rocky” — John G. Avildsen

Runner Up: “Taxi Driver” — Martin Scorsese

1977:

Best Picture: “Star Wars” — George Lucas

Runner Up: “Annie Hall” — Woody Allen

1978:

Best Picture: “The Deer Hunter” — Michael Cimino

Runner Up: “Halloween” — John Carpenter

1979:

Best Picture: “All That Jazz” — Bob Fosse

Runner Up: “Apocalypse Now” — Francis Ford Coppola

1980:

Best Picture: “Raging Bull” — Martin Scorsese

Runner Up: “The Shining” — Stanley Kubrick

1981:

Best Picture: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Steven Spielberg

Runner Up: “Das Boot” — Wolfgang Petersen

1982:

Best Picture: “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” — Steven Spielberg

Runner Up: “The Verdict” — Sidney Lumet

1983:

Best Picture: “The Right Stuff” — Philip Kaufman

Runner Up: “Scarface” — Brian DePalma / Oliver Stone

1984:

Best Picture: “Paris, Texas” — Wim Wenders

Runner Up: “The Terminator” — James Cameron

1985:

Best Picture: “Back to the Future” — Robert Zemeckis

Runner Up: “The Breakfast Club” — John Hughes

1986:

Best Picture: “Blue Velvet” — David Lynch

Runner Up: “Aliens” — James Cameron

1987:

Best Picture: “The Princess Bride” — Rob Reiner

Runner Up: “Fatal Attraction” — Adrian Lyne

1988:

Best Picture: “Cinema Paradiso” — Giuseppe Tornatore

Runner Up: “Rain Man” — Barry Levinson

1989:

Best Picture: “Do the Right Thing” — Spike Lee

Runner Up: “When Harry Met Sally” — Rob Reiner

1990:

Best Picture: “Goodfellas” — Martin Scorsese

Runner Up: “Dances with Wolves” — Kevin Costner

1991:

Best Picture: “The Silence of the Lambs” — Jonathan Demme

Runner Up: “Boyz n the Hood” — John Singleton

1992:

Best Picture: “Unforgiven” — Clint Eastwood

Runner Up: “Malcolm X” — Spike Lee

1993:

Best Picture: “Schindler’s List” — Steven Spielberg

Runner Up: “Groundhog Day” — Harold Ramis

1994:

Best Picture: “Pulp Fiction” — Quentin Tarantino

Runner Up: “Forrest Gump” — Robert Zemeckis

1995:

Best Picture: “Toy Story” — John Lasseter

Runner Up: “Se7en” — David Fincher

1996:

Best Picture: “Fargo” — Coen Brothers

Runner Up: “Trainspotting” — Danny Boyle

1997:

Best Picture: “Titanic” — James Cameron

Runner Up: “L.A. Confidential” — Curtis Hanson

1998:

Best Picture: “Saving Private Ryan” — Steven Spielberg

Runner Up: “The Truman Show” — Peter Weir

1999:

Best Picture: “The Sixth Sense” — M. Night Shyamalan

Runner Up: “The Matrix” — The Wachowskis

2000:

Best Picture: “Gladiator” — Ridley Scott

Runner Up: “In the Mood for Love” — Wong Kar-wai

2001:

Best Picture: “Amélie” — Jean-Pierre Jeunet

Runner Up: “Moulin Rouge!” — Baz Luhrmann

2002:

Best Picture: “City of God” — Fernando Meirelles & Katia Lund

Runner Up: “Spirited Away” – Hayao Miyazaki

2003:

Best Picture: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” — Peter Jackson

Runner Up: “Monster” — Patty Jenkins

2004:

Best Picture: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” — Michel Gondry

Runner Up: “Sideways” — Alexander Payne

2005:

Best Picture: “Brokeback Mountain” — Ang Lee

Runner Up: “Caché” — Michael Haneke

2006:

Best Picture: “Pan’s Labyrinth” — Guillermo del Toro

Runner Up: “Little Miss Sunshine” — Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris

2007:

Best Picture: “No Country for Old Men” — Coen Brothers

Runner Up: “There Will Be Blood” — Paul Thomas Anderson

2008:

Best Picture: “The Wrestler” — Darren Aronofsky

Runner Up: “The Dark Knight” — Christopher Nolan

2009:

Best Picture: “Avatar” — James Cameron

Runner Up: “The Hurt Locker” — Kathryn Bigelow

2010:

Best Picture: “The Social Network” — David Fincher

Runner Up: “Black Swan” — Darren Aronofsky

2011:

Best Picture: “A Separation” — Asghar Farhadi

Runner Up: “The Tree of Life” — Terrence Malick

2012:

Best Picture: “Zero Dark Thirty” — Kathryn Bigelow

Runner Up: “Amour” — Michael Haneke

2013:

Best Picture: “Gravity” — Alfonso Cuarón

Runner Up: “12 Years a Slave” — Steve McQueen

2014:

Best Picture: “Boyhood” — Richard Linklater

Runner Up: “Birdman” — Alejandro González Iñárritu

2015:

Best Picture: “Spotlight” — Tom McCarthy

Runner Up: “Room” — Lenny Abrahamson

2016:

Best Picture: “Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins

Runner Up: “La La Land” — Damien Chazelle

2017:

Best Picture: “Get Out” — Jordan Peele

Runner Up: “Lady Bird” — Greta Gerwig

2018:

Best Picture: “Black Panther” — Ryan Coogler

Runner Up: “A Star is Born” — Bradley Cooper

2019:

Best Picture: “Parasite” — Bong Joon-ho

Runner Up: “First Cow” — Kelly Reichardt

2020:

Best Picture: “Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell

Runner Up: “Nomadland” — Chloé Zhao

2021:

Best Picture: “CODA” — Siân Heder

Runner Up: “Dune” — Denis Villeneuve

2022:

Best Picture: “The Woman King” — Gina Prince-Bythewood

Runner Up: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — The Daniels

2023:

Best Picture: “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan

Runner Up: “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig

Tune in Friday as WTOP Film Critic Jason Fraley predicts who will win at Sunday’s Oscars.

