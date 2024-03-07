Oscar Series: Which movies should have won Best Picture every year of the past century?

It’s Oscar week! Every day this week, WTOP examines a different aspect of Oscar history and this year’s race.
Now, it’s time to give my opinion on which movies should have won Best Picture every year.
While the Oscars started in 1927, I added a few extra dates for a full century from 1923-2023. I also tried to mix mainstream blockbusters and art masterpieces, domestic hits and world cinema.
Agree or disagree, hopefully it’ll at least give you some ideas of stuff to watch!
My Best Picture Picks for Every Year:
1923:
Best Picture: “Safety Last!” — Harold Lloyd
Runner Up: “The Ten Commandments” — Cecil B. DeMille
1924:
Best Picture: “Sherlock Jr.” — Buster Keaton
Runner Up: “The Last Laugh” — F.W. Murnau
1925:
Best Picture: “The Gold Rush” — Charlie Chaplin
Runner Up: “The Big Parade” — King Vidor
1926:
Best Picture: “Battleship Potemkin” — Sergei Eisenstein
Runner Up: “The General” — Buster Keaton & Clyde Bruckman
1927:
Best Picture: “Sunrise” — F.W. Murnau
Runner Up: “Metropolis” — Fritz Lang
1928:
Best Picture: “The Passion of Joan of Arc” — Carl Theodor Dreyer
Runner Up: “The Crowd” — King Vidor
1929:
Best Picture: “Man with a Movie Camera” — Dziga Vertov
Runner Up: “Un Chien Andalou” — Luis Buñuel
1930:
Best Picture: “All Quiet on the Western Front” — Lewis Milestone
Runner Up: “The Blue Angel” — Josef von Sternberg
1931:
Best Picture: “M” — Fritz Lang
Runner Up: “City Lights” — Charlie Chaplin
1932:
Best Picture: “Trouble in Paradise” — Ernst Lubitsch
Runner Up: “Grand Hotel” — Edmund Goulding
1933:
Best Picture: “King Kong” — Merian Cooper & Ernest Schoedsack
Runner Up: “Duck Soup” — Leo McCarey
1934:
Best Picture: “It Happened One Night” — Frank Capra
Runner Up: “L’Atalante” — Jean Vigo
1935:
Best Picture: “Bride of Frankenstein” — James Whale
Runner Up: “Top Hat” — Mark Sandrich
1936:
Best Picture: “Modern Times” — Charlie Chaplin
Runner Up: “Swing Time” — George Stevens
1937:
Best Picture: “Snow White & The Seven Dwarfs” — Walt Disney
Runner Up: “La Grande Illusion” — Jean Renoir
1938:
Best Picture: “Bringing Up Baby” — Howard Hawks
Runner Up: “The Adventures of Robin Hood” — Michael Curtiz
1939:
Best Picture: “The Wizard of Oz” — Victor Fleming
Runner Up: “The Rules of the Game” — Jean Renoir
1940:
Best Picture: “The Philadelphia Story” — George Cukor
Runner Up: “His Girl Friday” — Howard Hawks
1941:
Best Picture: “Citizen Kane” — Orson Welles
Runner Up: “The Maltese Falcon” — John Huston
1942:
Best Picture: “The Palm Beach Story” — Preston Sturges
Runner Up: “Yankee Doodle Dandy” — Michael Curtiz
1943:
Best Picture: “Casablanca” — Michael Curtiz
Runner Up: “The Life & Death of Colonel Blimp” — Michael Powell & Emeric Pressburger
1944:
Best Picture: “Double Indemnity” — Billy Wilder
Runner Up: “Meet Me in St. Louis” — Vincente Minnelli
1945:
Best Picture: “Rome, Open City” — Roberto Rossellini
Runner Up: “Brief Encounter” — David Lean
1946:
Best Picture: “It’s a Wonderful Life” — Frank Capra
Runner Up: “The Best Years of Our Lives” — William Wyler
1947:
Best Picture: “Miracle on 34th Street” — George Seaton
Runner Up: “Out of the Past” — Jacques Tourneur
1948:
Best Picture: “Bicycle Thieves” — Vittorio De Sica
Runner Up: “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre” — John Huston
1949:
Best Picture: “The Third Man” — Carol Reed
Runner Up: “White Heat” — Raoul Walsh
1950:
Best Picture: “All About Eve” — Joseph Mankiewicz
Runner Up: “Sunset Boulevard” — Billy Wilder
1951:
Best Picture: “A Place in the Sun” — George Stevens
Runner Up: “Diary of a Country Priest” – Robert Bresson
1952:
Best Picture: “Singin’ in the Rain” — Stanley Donen & Gene Kelly
Runner Up: “Ikiru” — Akira Kurosawa
1953:
Best Picture: “Tokyo Story” — Yasujiro Ozu
Runner Up: “The Wages of Fear” — Henri-Georges Clouzot
1954:
Best Picture: “The Seven Samurai” — Akira Kurosawa
Runner Up: “On the Waterfront” — Elia Kazan
1955:
Best Picture: “Pather Panchali” — Satyajit Ray
Runner Up: “Rebel Without a Cause” — Nicholas Ray
1956:
Best Picture: “The Searchers” — John Ford
Runner Up: “Giant” — George Stevens
1957:
Best Picture: “The Seventh Seal” — Ingmar Bergman
Runner Up: “12 Angry Men” — Sidney Lumet
1958:
Best Picture: “Vertigo” — Alfred Hitchcock
Runner Up: “Ashes & Diamonds” — Andrzej Wajda
1959:
Best Picture: “Some Like it Hot” — Billy Wilder
Runner Up: “The 400 Blows” — Francois Truffaut
1960:
Best Picture: “Psycho” — Alfred Hitchcock
Runner Up: “Breathless” — Jean-Luc Godard
1961:
Best Picture: “La Dolce Vita” — Federico Fellini
Runner Up: “West Side Story” — Robert Wise
1962:
Best Picture: “Lawrence of Arabia” — David Lean
Runner Up: “Cleo from 5 to 7” — Agnes Varda
1963:
Best Picture: “8 1/2” — Federico Fellini
Runner Up: “Contempt” — Jean-Luc Godard
1964:
Best Picture: “The Umbrellas of Cherbourg” — Jacques Demy
Runner Up: “Dr. Strangelove” — Stanley Kubrick
1965:
Best Picture: “The Sound of Music” — Robert Wise
Runner Up: “Doctor Zhivago” — David Lean
1966:
Best Picture: “The Good, The Bad & The Ugly” — Sergio Leone
Runner Up: “Blow-Up” — Michelangelo Antonioni
1967:
Best Picture: “Bonnie & Clyde” — Arthur Penn
Runner Up: “In the Heat of the Night” — Norman Jewison
1968:
Best Picture: “2001: A Space Odyssey” — Stanley Kubrick
Runner Up: “Rosemary’s Baby” — Roman Polanski
1969:
Best Picture: “The Wild Bunch” — Sam Peckinpah
Runner Up: “Butch Cassidy & The Sundance Kid” — George Roy Hill
1970:
Best Picture: “Patton” — Franklin J. Schaffner
Runner Up: “M*A*S*H” — Robert Altman
1971:
Best Picture: “The Conformist” — Bernardo Bertolluci
Runner Up: “The French Connection” — William Friedkin
1972:
Best Picture: “The Godfather” — Francis Ford Coppola
Runner Up: “Deliverance” — John Boorman
1973:
Best Picture: “The Exorcist” — William Friedkin
Runner Up: “The Way We Were” — Sydney Pollack
1974:
Best Picture: “Chinatown” — Roman Polanski
Runner Up: “Blazing Saddles” — Mel Brooks
1975:
Best Picture: “Jaws” — Steven Spielberg
Runner Up: “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” — Miloš Forman
1976:
Best Picture: “Rocky” — John G. Avildsen
Runner Up: “Taxi Driver” — Martin Scorsese
1977:
Best Picture: “Star Wars” — George Lucas
Runner Up: “Annie Hall” — Woody Allen
1978:
Best Picture: “The Deer Hunter” — Michael Cimino
Runner Up: “Halloween” — John Carpenter
1979:
Best Picture: “All That Jazz” — Bob Fosse
Runner Up: “Apocalypse Now” — Francis Ford Coppola
1980:
Best Picture: “Raging Bull” — Martin Scorsese
Runner Up: “The Shining” — Stanley Kubrick
1981:
Best Picture: “Raiders of the Lost Ark” — Steven Spielberg
Runner Up: “Das Boot” — Wolfgang Petersen
1982:
Best Picture: “E.T. The Extra Terrestrial” — Steven Spielberg
Runner Up: “The Verdict” — Sidney Lumet
1983:
Best Picture: “The Right Stuff” — Philip Kaufman
Runner Up: “Scarface” — Brian DePalma / Oliver Stone
1984:
Best Picture: “Paris, Texas” — Wim Wenders
Runner Up: “The Terminator” — James Cameron
1985:
Best Picture: “Back to the Future” — Robert Zemeckis
Runner Up: “The Breakfast Club” — John Hughes
1986:
Best Picture: “Blue Velvet” — David Lynch
Runner Up: “Aliens” — James Cameron
1987:
Best Picture: “The Princess Bride” — Rob Reiner
Runner Up: “Fatal Attraction” — Adrian Lyne
1988:
Best Picture: “Cinema Paradiso” — Giuseppe Tornatore
Runner Up: “Rain Man” — Barry Levinson
1989:
Best Picture: “Do the Right Thing” — Spike Lee
Runner Up: “When Harry Met Sally” — Rob Reiner
1990:
Best Picture: “Goodfellas” — Martin Scorsese
Runner Up: “Dances with Wolves” — Kevin Costner
1991:
Best Picture: “The Silence of the Lambs” — Jonathan Demme
Runner Up: “Boyz n the Hood” — John Singleton
1992:
Best Picture: “Unforgiven” — Clint Eastwood
Runner Up: “Malcolm X” — Spike Lee
1993:
Best Picture: “Schindler’s List” — Steven Spielberg
Runner Up: “Groundhog Day” — Harold Ramis
1994:
Best Picture: “Pulp Fiction” — Quentin Tarantino
Runner Up: “Forrest Gump” — Robert Zemeckis
1995:
Best Picture: “Toy Story” — John Lasseter
Runner Up: “Se7en” — David Fincher
1996:
Best Picture: “Fargo” — Coen Brothers
Runner Up: “Trainspotting” — Danny Boyle
1997:
Best Picture: “Titanic” — James Cameron
Runner Up: “L.A. Confidential” — Curtis Hanson
1998:
Best Picture: “Saving Private Ryan” — Steven Spielberg
Runner Up: “The Truman Show” — Peter Weir
1999:
Best Picture: “The Sixth Sense” — M. Night Shyamalan
Runner Up: “The Matrix” — The Wachowskis
2000:
Best Picture: “Gladiator” — Ridley Scott
Runner Up: “In the Mood for Love” — Wong Kar-wai
2001:
Best Picture: “Amélie” — Jean-Pierre Jeunet
Runner Up: “Moulin Rouge!” — Baz Luhrmann
2002:
Best Picture: “City of God” — Fernando Meirelles & Katia Lund
Runner Up: “Spirited Away” – Hayao Miyazaki
2003:
Best Picture: “The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King” — Peter Jackson
Runner Up: “Monster” — Patty Jenkins
2004:
Best Picture: “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind” — Michel Gondry
Runner Up: “Sideways” — Alexander Payne
2005:
Best Picture: “Brokeback Mountain” — Ang Lee
Runner Up: “Caché” — Michael Haneke
2006:
Best Picture: “Pan’s Labyrinth” — Guillermo del Toro
Runner Up: “Little Miss Sunshine” — Jonathan Dayton & Valerie Faris
2007:
Best Picture: “No Country for Old Men” — Coen Brothers
Runner Up: “There Will Be Blood” — Paul Thomas Anderson
2008:
Best Picture: “The Wrestler” — Darren Aronofsky
Runner Up: “The Dark Knight” — Christopher Nolan
2009:
Best Picture: “Avatar” — James Cameron
Runner Up: “The Hurt Locker” — Kathryn Bigelow
2010:
Best Picture: “The Social Network” — David Fincher
Runner Up: “Black Swan” — Darren Aronofsky
2011:
Best Picture: “A Separation” — Asghar Farhadi
Runner Up: “The Tree of Life” — Terrence Malick
2012:
Best Picture: “Zero Dark Thirty” — Kathryn Bigelow
Runner Up: “Amour” — Michael Haneke
2013:
Best Picture: “Gravity” — Alfonso Cuarón
Runner Up: “12 Years a Slave” — Steve McQueen
2014:
Best Picture: “Boyhood” — Richard Linklater
Runner Up: “Birdman” — Alejandro González Iñárritu
2015:
Best Picture: “Spotlight” — Tom McCarthy
Runner Up: “Room” — Lenny Abrahamson
2016:
Best Picture: “Moonlight” — Barry Jenkins
Runner Up: “La La Land” — Damien Chazelle
2017:
Best Picture: “Get Out” — Jordan Peele
Runner Up: “Lady Bird” — Greta Gerwig
2018:
Best Picture: “Black Panther” — Ryan Coogler
Runner Up: “A Star is Born” — Bradley Cooper
2019:
Best Picture: “Parasite” — Bong Joon-ho
Runner Up: “First Cow” — Kelly Reichardt
2020:
Best Picture: “Promising Young Woman” — Emerald Fennell
Runner Up: “Nomadland” — Chloé Zhao
2021:
Best Picture: “CODA” — Siân Heder
Runner Up: “Dune” — Denis Villeneuve
2022:
Best Picture: “The Woman King” — Gina Prince-Bythewood
Runner Up: “Everything Everywhere All At Once” — The Daniels
2023:
Best Picture: “Oppenheimer” — Christopher Nolan
Runner Up: “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig
