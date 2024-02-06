Live Radio
Home » Entertainment News » Robert Spano to become…

Robert Spano to become music director of the Washington National Opera

The Associated Press

February 6, 2024, 1:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Robert Spano. (Courtesy Washington Opera)
WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Spano was hired Tuesday to become music director of the Washington National Opera starting with the 2025-26 season.

Evan Rogister, the principal conductor since 2018, will end his role at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Spano, 62, agreed to a three-year contract and will have the title music director designate until starting his new role.

The company has not had a music director since Philippe Auguin held the role from 2010-2018. Francesca Zambello has been artistic director since 2012, while Timothy O’Leary has been general director since 2018.

Spano made his WNO debut in 2022 in the world premiere of “Written in Stone,” short works by Carlos Simon, Huang Ruo, Kamala Sankaram and Jason Moran that commemorated the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary.

Spano was music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra from 2001-21 and is in his second season as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Latest News | Local News
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up