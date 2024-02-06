Robert Spano to become music director of the Washington National Opera

Robert Spano was hired Tuesday to become music director of the Washington National Opera starting with the 2025-26 season.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Robert Spano was hired Tuesday to become music director of the Washington National Opera starting with the 2025-26 season.

Evan Rogister, the principal conductor since 2018, will end his role at the conclusion of the 2024-25 season.

Spano, 62, agreed to a three-year contract and will have the title music director designate until starting his new role.

The company has not had a music director since Philippe Auguin held the role from 2010-2018. Francesca Zambello has been artistic director since 2012, while Timothy O’Leary has been general director since 2018.

Spano made his WNO debut in 2022 in the world premiere of “Written in Stone,” short works by Carlos Simon, Huang Ruo, Kamala Sankaram and Jason Moran that commemorated the Kennedy Center’s 50th anniversary.

Spano was music director of the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra from 2001-21 and is in his second season as music director of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.

