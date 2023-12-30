From ‘Les Mis’ to ‘The Wiz,’ DC-area theater highlights of 2023

Here are 10 memorable interviews of visiting productions and 10 conversations from local productions that joined WTOP in 2023, according to Jason Fraley.

It was an exciting year for live theater productions in the nation’s capital and the surrounding areas.

While national tours brought famous Broadway revivals to town, local theaters staged their own daringly creative work.

Visiting Productions

(Chronological)

January: “Cats” at National Theatre

March: “Jagged Little Pill” at National Theatre

April: “My Fair Lady” at National Theatre

April: “Les Misérables” at Kennedy Center

May: “Spamalot” at Kennedy Center

June: “Hadestown” at National Theatre

June: “The Lion King” at Kennedy Center

August: “Moulin Rouge!” at Kennedy Center

August: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center

October: “The Wiz” at National Theatre

Local Productions

(Chronological)

January: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage

February: “Kinky Boots” at Olney Theatre

March: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre

March: “Shout Sister Shout!” at Ford’s Theatre

June: “Radio Golf” at Round House Theatre

June: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre

July: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre

August: “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce” at Lincoln Theatre

September: “Monumental Travesties” by Mosaic Theatre

November: “POTUS” at Arena Stage