From ‘Les Mis’ to ‘The Wiz,’ DC-area theater highlights of 2023

It was an exciting year for live theater productions in the nation’s capital and the surrounding areas.
While national tours brought famous Broadway revivals to town, local theaters staged their own daringly creative work.
Here are 10 memorable interviews of visiting productions and 10 conversations from local productions that joined WTOP in 2023.
Visiting Productions
(Chronological)
January: “Cats” at National Theatre
March: “Jagged Little Pill” at National Theatre
April: “My Fair Lady” at National Theatre
April: “Les Misérables” at Kennedy Center
May: “Spamalot” at Kennedy Center
June: “Hadestown” at National Theatre
June: “The Lion King” at Kennedy Center
August: “Moulin Rouge!” at Kennedy Center
August: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at Kennedy Center
October: “The Wiz” at National Theatre
Local Productions
(Chronological)
January: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage
February: “Kinky Boots” at Olney Theatre
March: “King Lear” at Shakespeare Theatre
March: “Shout Sister Shout!” at Ford’s Theatre
June: “Radio Golf” at Round House Theatre
June: “Sweeney Todd” at Signature Theatre
July: “Fun Home” at Studio Theatre
August: “Grease with a Side of Mumbo Sauce” at Lincoln Theatre
September: “Monumental Travesties” by Mosaic Theatre
November: “POTUS” at Arena Stage