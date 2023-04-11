Live Radio
US-Apple-Books-Top-10

The Associated Press

April 11, 2023, 11:39 AM

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List): 1. Romantic Comedy (Reese’s Book Club) by Curtis Sittenfeld (Random House Publishing Group) 2. It Ends with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 3. Over My Brother’s Dead Body, Chase Andrews by Piper Rayne (Piper Rayne Incorporated) 4. Lessons in Chemistry by Bonnie Garmus (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group) 5. The Soulmate by Sally Hepworth (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 6. I Will Find You by Harlan Coben (Grand Central Publishing) 7. It Starts with Us by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) 8. Blue Moon by Lee Child (Random House Publishing Group) 9. Searching for Caryn by Susan Stoker (Stoker Aces Production, LLC) 10. Rizzoli & Isles: Listen to Me by Tess Gerritsen (Random House Publishing Group)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

