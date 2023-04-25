2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Adele to be last ‘Carpool Karaoke’ guest with James Corden

CNN

April 25, 2023, 10:15 AM

Carpool Karaoke with Adele on The Late Late Show with James Corden in 2023. (CBS/Terence Patrick)

The last time Adele appeared with James Corden doing “Carpool Karaoke,” it went viral. Soon there will be an opportunity for that to happen again.

CBS announced Monday that the superstar singer will be the final guest for the segment on “The Late Late Show” with James Corden.

“During their second ‘Carpool’ together — and Corden’s last one as host of THE LATE LATE SHOW — Adele surprises her longtime friend at home in the morning, waking him up and offering to drive the late-night host to work,” according to a press announcement from the show. “Once in the car, Adele then turns the tables on Corden, asking him about past Carpools, pivotal moments in their friendship (including the time he tried, unsuccessfully, to prank her), and even a song she wrote that was inspired by an emotional conversation they shared.”

It was this time last year that it was announced Corden would be leaving the late night show after eight seasons.

Adele’s previous karaoke appearance was seven years ago and featured her rapping Nicki Minaj’s lyrics in the hit Kanye West song, “Monster.”

