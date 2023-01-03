January 2023 DC area entertainment guide

The new year brings a new month of events around the D.C. area. Here's a list of them on WTOP's January Entertainment Guide.

Can you believe it’s already 2023? Is your New Year’s resolution to see more live shows?

You’ve come to the right place as a new year brings a new month of events around town.

Mark your calendars with our January Entertainment Guide:

Jan. 1: “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre

Jan. 1-8: “A Soldier’s Play” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 1-8: “Jane Anger” at Shakespeare Theatre

Jan. 1-15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Jan. 1-22: “Wicked” musical at Kennedy Center

Jan. 1-22: “Which Way to the Stage” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 1-29: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre

Jan. 1-29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 5: Ricky Skaggs at Rams Head Annapolis

Jan. 6: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor

Jan. 6: “Women Talking” hits movie theaters

Jan. 6-7: Chante Moore at Howard Theatre

Jan. 6-7: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere

Jan. 7: Kathleen Madigan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Jan. 8: Judy Collins at The Birchmere

Jan. 8: Spank Horton at DC Improv

Jan. 9: “Merrily We Sing-Along: West Side Story” at Signature Theatre

Jan. 10: Golden Globes on NBC

Jan. 10-31: Thad Wilson Jazz Orchestra at Blues Alley

Jan. 11-Feb. 12: “English” at Studio Theatre

Jan. 13: “A Man Called Otto” hits movie theaters

Jan. 13: Junior Marvin & The Legendary Wailers at The Hamilton

Jan. 13-Feb. 19: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage

Jan. 14: Vivien Green at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Jan. 14: America at Capital One Hall

Jan. 15: Magic City Hippies at 9:30 Club

Jan. 15: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards

Jan. 16: “Let Freedom Ring” with Leslie Odom Jr. at Kennedy Center

Jan. 17-22: “Cats” at National Theatre

Jan. 18: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at Union Stage

Jan. 19: “Not Another D&D Podcast” at Lincoln Theatre

Jan. 19-20: “Max & Willy’s Last Laugh” at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Jan. 19-21: Del McCoury Band at Wolf Trap

Jan. 19-21: “The Reading Room” at Folger Theatre

Jan. 19-21: NSO performs Bruckner and Leonidas Kavakos plays Shostakovich

Jan. 19-21: The Washington Chorus performs Verdi’s “Requiem”

Jan. 20: Lady Wray at The Black Cat

Jan. 20: Terry Crews at Weinberg Center

Jan. 20: Obsessed with Disappeared at Capital Turnaround

Jan. 20-22: “Hairspray” musical at Capital One Hall

Jan. 20-March 19: “Something Rotten” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Jan. 21: Shordie Shordie at The Fillmore Silver Spring

Jan. 21: Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

Jan. 22: Future & Friends at Capital One Arena

Jan. 24: Oscar nominees announced

Jan. 24-25: Ben Rector & Cody Fry at Kennedy Center

Jan. 24-29: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center

Jan. 25: Louis C.K. at DAR Constitution Hall

Jan. 26: A.J. Croce at Wolf Trap

Jan. 27: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere

Jan. 27-28: Ne-Yo with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center

Jan. 27-28: Madison Sinclair at DC Comedy Loft

Jan. 27-28: Greensky Bluegrass at The Anthem

Jan. 28: Im Chang Jung at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel

Jan. 28: Mandy Patinkin at Strathmore

Jan. 28: Noel Miller at Warner Theatre

Jan. 28-Feb. 25: “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Keegan Theatre

