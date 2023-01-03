January 2023 DC area entertainment guide

Can you believe it’s already 2023? Is your New Year’s resolution to see more live shows?
You’ve come to the right place as a new year brings a new month of events around town.
Mark your calendars with our January Entertainment Guide:
Jan. 1: “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre
Jan. 1-8: “A Soldier’s Play” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 1-8: “Jane Anger” at Shakespeare Theatre
Jan. 1-15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Jan. 1-22: “Wicked” musical at Kennedy Center
Jan. 1-22: “Which Way to the Stage” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 1-29: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre
Jan. 1-29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 5: Ricky Skaggs at Rams Head Annapolis
Jan. 6: “Dancing with the Stars” at MGM National Harbor
Jan. 6: “Women Talking” hits movie theaters
Jan. 6-7: Chante Moore at Howard Theatre
Jan. 6-7: Ricky Skaggs at The Birchmere
Jan. 7: Kathleen Madigan at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Jan. 8: Judy Collins at The Birchmere
Jan. 8: Spank Horton at DC Improv
Jan. 9: “Merrily We Sing-Along: West Side Story” at Signature Theatre
Jan. 10: Golden Globes on NBC
Jan. 10-31: Thad Wilson Jazz Orchestra at Blues Alley
Jan. 11-Feb. 12: “English” at Studio Theatre
Jan. 13: “A Man Called Otto” hits movie theaters
Jan. 13: Junior Marvin & The Legendary Wailers at The Hamilton
Jan. 13-Feb. 19: “Ride the Cyclone” at Arena Stage
Jan. 14: Vivien Green at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Jan. 14: America at Capital One Hall
Jan. 15: Magic City Hippies at 9:30 Club
Jan. 15: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
Jan. 15: Critics Choice Awards
Jan. 16: “Let Freedom Ring” with Leslie Odom Jr. at Kennedy Center
Jan. 17-22: “Cats” at National Theatre
Jan. 18: Glen Phillips of Toad the Wet Sprocket at Union Stage
Jan. 19: “Not Another D&D Podcast” at Lincoln Theatre
Jan. 19-20: “Max & Willy’s Last Laugh” at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Jan. 19-21: Del McCoury Band at Wolf Trap
Jan. 19-21: “The Reading Room” at Folger Theatre
Jan. 19-21: NSO performs Bruckner and Leonidas Kavakos plays Shostakovich
Jan. 19-21: The Washington Chorus performs Verdi’s “Requiem”
Jan. 20: Lady Wray at The Black Cat
Jan. 20: Terry Crews at Weinberg Center
Jan. 20: Obsessed with Disappeared at Capital Turnaround
Jan. 20-22: “Hairspray” musical at Capital One Hall
Jan. 20-March 19: “Something Rotten” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Jan. 21: Shordie Shordie at The Fillmore Silver Spring
Jan. 21: Paul Reiser at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
Jan. 22: Future & Friends at Capital One Arena
Jan. 24: Oscar nominees announced
Jan. 24-25: Ben Rector & Cody Fry at Kennedy Center
Jan. 24-29: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center
Jan. 25: Louis C.K. at DAR Constitution Hall
Jan. 26: A.J. Croce at Wolf Trap
Jan. 27: Raheem DeVaughn at The Birchmere
Jan. 27-28: Ne-Yo with NSO Pops at Kennedy Center
Jan. 27-28: Madison Sinclair at DC Comedy Loft
Jan. 27-28: Greensky Bluegrass at The Anthem
Jan. 28: Im Chang Jung at The Hall at Live! Casino & Hotel
Jan. 28: Mandy Patinkin at Strathmore
Jan. 28: Noel Miller at Warner Theatre
Jan. 28-Feb. 25: “The Lifespan of a Fact” at Keegan Theatre