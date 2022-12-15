‘Lalo’ Rodríguez, Puerto Rican salsa singer, dies at 64

Local authorities reported that Puerto Rican salsa musician "Lalo" Rodríguez, who was once part of Eddie Palmieri's band, died Tuesday at the age of 64, according to the Associated Press.

The “Ven, devórame otra vez” singer was found dead in a public housing project in the U.S. territory, police said, according to the AP. The cause of death is still unknown, but there were no visible signs of violence on Rodríguez’s body, the AP reported.

The singer, who was born Ubaldo Rodríguez Santos in 1958, began his career as a child, singing in local events and festivals, as well as on the radio and television.

He eventually joined Palmieri’s band as a teenager in 1973, where he picked up his stage name “Lalo.” The salsero sang on Palmieri’s album “Sun of Latin Music” — which won a Grammy in 1976, the first ever Grammy awarded to a Latin record.

After his time in the band, Rodríguez went on to have a successful solo career, producing music until the late 2000s.

While the salsero made his mark in the music world, he struggled in his personal life with drugs and alcohol, and was previously charged with possession of cocaine, according to the AP.

Several prominent figures from the Puerto Rican community and the salsa music world honored the late Rodríguez with tributes on social media.

Musician Eddie Palmieri said his former bandmate was “a giant in so many ways.”

“It is with deep sadness that I learn of the death of Lalo Rodríguez,” Palmieri wrote. “I don’t need to tell you how much he has meant to me, our music and culture, and the world community.”

Grammy-winning salsa band Grupo Niche put out a statement on Twitter, calling Rodríguez “one of the most famous voices of salsa in the world.”

“A lot of strength for his family, followers and friends,” the group added.

Puerto Rican singer Elvis Crespo honored Rodríguez’s memory, tweeting that he had “one of the most beautiful voices my ears have heard and will hear.”

“His unique timbre, tune and power made his music immortal,” Crespo expressed. “My sincere condolences to his family and fans.”

Journalist Benjamín Torres Gotay called the memory of the Grammy-winning artist “immortal.”

“He will always live on in ‘Devórame otra vez’, ‘Máximo Chamorro’ and ‘Deseo salvaje’, and through many other works,” Gotay said. “Sad end today for a true legend.”