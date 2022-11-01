WAR IN UKRAINE: Heavy barrage on Ukraine | Russia recruiting U.S.-trained Afghan commandos | Ships with Ukrainian grain may be blocked | US military performs onsite weapons inspections
November Entertainment Guide 2022

November Entertainment Guide 2022

Jason Fraley

November 1, 2022

Halloween is officially in the bag, so now we begin our march toward Thanksgiving!

The month of November brings plenty of events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and we’re rounding them up in our WTOP November Entertainment Guide:

November Entertainment Guide

Nov. 1-6: “Holiday” at Arena Stage

Nov. 1-6: “Ghost” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Nov. 1-6: “Dracula” at Synetic Theatre

Nov. 1-6: “Once on This Island” at Constellation Theatre

Nov. 1-6: “My Body No Choice” at Arena Stage

Nov. 1-7: Washington National Opera’s “Il Trovatore” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 1-12: Washington National Opera’s “Elektra” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 1-20: “The Till Trilogy” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center

Nov. 1-20: “Elegies: A Song Cycle” at Keegan Theatre

Nov. 1-27: “Sanctuary City” at Arena Stage

Nov. 2: Marcus Mumford at The Anthem

Nov. 3: Phantoms at 9:30 Club

Nov. 3: Dorrance Dance at Strathmore

Nov. 4: Richard Marx at Capital Turnaround

Nov. 4: Phillip Phillips at The Birchmere

Nov. 4: “Causeway” in movie theaters

Nov. 4-5: Ron Taylor at D.C. Comedy Loft

Nov. 5: National Chamber Ensemble performs “Jewish Musical Treasures”

Nov. 5: Nimesh Patel at Warner Theatre

Nov. 6: Matthew Perry at Warner Theatre

Nov. 6: National Philharmonic performs Broadway at Capital One Hall

Nov. 7-8: AFI at 9:30 Club

Nov. 8: Tommy Davidson at City Winery

Nov. 8-Jan. 29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre

Nov. 9: The Revivalists at The Anthem

Nov. 9-Dec. 11: “People, Places & Things” at Studio Theatre

Nov. 9-Jan. 1: “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre Center

Nov. 10: JB Smoove at Warner Theatre

Nov. 10: Joan Osborne at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 10: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere

Nov. 10: Walk the Moon at 9:30 Club

Nov. 10: JD Souther at Wolf Trap

Nov. 10: NRBQ at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 10-Dec. 11: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Theatre

Nov. 11: NRBQ at The Hamilton

Nov. 11: The Guess Who at Weinberg Center

Nov. 11: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in movie theaters

Nov. 11-12: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere

Nov. 11-Jan. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Nov. 11: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at City Winery

Nov. 12: Lloyd Banks at Howard Theatre

Nov. 12: Jimmy O. Yang at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 12: The Roots Residency at Kennedy Center

Nov. 12: The Millennium Tour at EagleBank Arena

Nov. 12-13: Maxwell at MGM National Harbor

Nov. 13: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere

Nov. 13: Yes at Warner Theatre

Nov. 13: Robert Glasper at Kennedy Center

Nov. 13: The Mavericks at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 13: Lindsey Buckingham at Rams Head Annapolis (Maryland Hall)

Nov. 13: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Rams Head Annapolis (Rams Head On Stage)

Nov. 14: Jessie Reyes at The Fillmore

Nov. 15: The English Beat at City Winery

Nov. 15-27: “Chicago” at National Theatre

Nov 16: Tower of Power at The Birchmere

Nov. 16-Dec. 23: “Just for Us” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Nov. 17: “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max

Nov. 17: Frankie Avalon at The Maryland Theatre

Nov. 17: Boney James at The Birchmere

Nov. 17: Tab Benoit at State Theatre

Nov. 18: “She Said” in movie theaters

Nov. 18: “Aftersun” in movie theaters

Nov. 18: Boney James at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 18: “The Butterfly Waltz” at Anacostia Playhouse

Nov. 18: Eric Roberson at Kennedy Center

Nov. 18-19: Billy Strings at The Anthem

Nov. 18-19: Kix at Tally Ho Theater

Nov. 18-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre

Nov. 19: We Outside Comedy Tour at DAR Constitution Hall

Nov. 19: Bourbon & Bubbles at Wolf Trap

Nov. 19: Bilal at City Winery

Nov. 19: D-Nice’s Club Quarantine at Kennedy Center

Nov. 20: Ani DiFranco at 9:30 Club

Nov. 20: Jon Meacham at Weinberg Center

Nov. 20: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

Nov. 21: Harry Connick Jr. at Kennedy Center

Nov. 21-22: Guster at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 22-27: “Bluey’s Big Play” at Kennedy Center

Nov. 23: Rare Essence at City Winery

Nov. 23: “The Fabelmans” in movie theaters

Nov. 23: “Devotion” in movie theaters

Nov. 23-Jan. 1: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre via Folger Theatre

Nov. 25: The Sugarhill Gang at Rams Head Annapolis

Nov. 25-26: NSO Pops perform Disney’s “Frozen” in concert at Kennedy Center

Nov. 25-27: “Tootsie” at Capital One Hall

Nov. 25-27: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv

Nov. 25-Dec. 30: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre

Nov. 26: Ingrid Michaelson Trio’s “It’s Almost Christmas” Tour at Lincoln Theatre

Nov. 26: Chuck Brown Band & EU feating Sugar Bear at The Hamilton

Nov. 27: Eric Byrd Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Hamilton

Nov. 28: Morrissey at The Anthem

Nov. 28: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere

Nov. 29: Rod Wave at Capital One Arena

Nov. 29: “Dirty Dancing” in concert at Capital One Hall

Nov. 29-30: Musiq Soulchild at The Birchmere

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

