November Entertainment Guide 2022

Halloween is officially in the bag, so now we begin our march toward Thanksgiving!
The month of November brings plenty of events around D.C., Maryland and Virginia, and we’re rounding them up in our WTOP November Entertainment Guide:
November Entertainment Guide
Nov. 1-6: “Holiday” at Arena Stage
Nov. 1-6: “Ghost” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Nov. 1-6: “Dracula” at Synetic Theatre
Nov. 1-6: “Once on This Island” at Constellation Theatre
Nov. 1-6: “My Body No Choice” at Arena Stage
Nov. 1-7: Washington National Opera’s “Il Trovatore” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 1-12: Washington National Opera’s “Elektra” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 1-20: “The Till Trilogy” by Mosaic Theatre at Atlas Performing Arts Center
Nov. 1-20: “Elegies: A Song Cycle” at Keegan Theatre
Nov. 1-27: “Sanctuary City” at Arena Stage
Nov. 2: Marcus Mumford at The Anthem
Nov. 3: Phantoms at 9:30 Club
Nov. 3: Dorrance Dance at Strathmore
Nov. 4: Richard Marx at Capital Turnaround
Nov. 4: Phillip Phillips at The Birchmere
Nov. 4: “Causeway” in movie theaters
Nov. 4-5: Ron Taylor at D.C. Comedy Loft
Nov. 5: National Chamber Ensemble performs “Jewish Musical Treasures”
Nov. 5: Nimesh Patel at Warner Theatre
Nov. 6: Matthew Perry at Warner Theatre
Nov. 6: National Philharmonic performs Broadway at Capital One Hall
Nov. 7-8: AFI at 9:30 Club
Nov. 8: Tommy Davidson at City Winery
Nov. 8-Jan. 29: “Into the Woods” at Signature Theatre
Nov. 9: The Revivalists at The Anthem
Nov. 9-Dec. 11: “People, Places & Things” at Studio Theatre
Nov. 9-Jan. 1: “Beauty and the Beast” at Olney Theatre Center
Nov. 10: JB Smoove at Warner Theatre
Nov. 10: Joan Osborne at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 10: Damien Escobar at The Birchmere
Nov. 10: Walk the Moon at 9:30 Club
Nov. 10: JD Souther at Wolf Trap
Nov. 10: NRBQ at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 10-Dec. 11: “Much Ado About Nothing” at Shakespeare Theatre
Nov. 11: NRBQ at The Hamilton
Nov. 11: The Guess Who at Weinberg Center
Nov. 11: “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” in movie theaters
Nov. 11-12: Paula Poundstone at The Birchmere
Nov. 11-Jan. 15: “It’s a Wonderful Life” at Toby’s Dinner Theatre
Nov. 11: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at City Winery
Nov. 12: Lloyd Banks at Howard Theatre
Nov. 12: Jimmy O. Yang at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 12: The Roots Residency at Kennedy Center
Nov. 12: The Millennium Tour at EagleBank Arena
Nov. 12-13: Maxwell at MGM National Harbor
Nov. 13: Rodney Crowell at The Birchmere
Nov. 13: Yes at Warner Theatre
Nov. 13: Robert Glasper at Kennedy Center
Nov. 13: The Mavericks at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 13: Lindsey Buckingham at Rams Head Annapolis (Maryland Hall)
Nov. 13: Nitty Gritty Dirt Band at Rams Head Annapolis (Rams Head On Stage)
Nov. 14: Jessie Reyes at The Fillmore
Nov. 15: The English Beat at City Winery
Nov. 15-27: “Chicago” at National Theatre
Nov 16: Tower of Power at The Birchmere
Nov. 16-Dec. 23: “Just for Us” at Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company
Nov. 17: “A Christmas Story Christmas” on HBO Max
Nov. 17: Frankie Avalon at The Maryland Theatre
Nov. 17: Boney James at The Birchmere
Nov. 17: Tab Benoit at State Theatre
Nov. 18: “She Said” in movie theaters
Nov. 18: “Aftersun” in movie theaters
Nov. 18: Boney James at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 18: “The Butterfly Waltz” at Anacostia Playhouse
Nov. 18: Eric Roberson at Kennedy Center
Nov. 18-19: Billy Strings at The Anthem
Nov. 18-19: Kix at Tally Ho Theater
Nov. 18-Dec. 31: “A Christmas Carol” at Ford’s Theatre
Nov. 19: We Outside Comedy Tour at DAR Constitution Hall
Nov. 19: Bourbon & Bubbles at Wolf Trap
Nov. 19: Bilal at City Winery
Nov. 19: D-Nice’s Club Quarantine at Kennedy Center
Nov. 20: Ani DiFranco at 9:30 Club
Nov. 20: Jon Meacham at Weinberg Center
Nov. 20: Be’la Dona at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
Nov. 21: Harry Connick Jr. at Kennedy Center
Nov. 21-22: Guster at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 22-27: “Bluey’s Big Play” at Kennedy Center
Nov. 23: Rare Essence at City Winery
Nov. 23: “The Fabelmans” in movie theaters
Nov. 23: “Devotion” in movie theaters
Nov. 23-Jan. 1: “The Tempest” at Round House Theatre via Folger Theatre
Nov. 25: The Sugarhill Gang at Rams Head Annapolis
Nov. 25-26: NSO Pops perform Disney’s “Frozen” in concert at Kennedy Center
Nov. 25-27: “Tootsie” at Capital One Hall
Nov. 25-27: Donnell Rawlings at DC Improv
Nov. 25-Dec. 30: The Washington Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” at Warner Theatre
Nov. 26: Ingrid Michaelson Trio’s “It’s Almost Christmas” Tour at Lincoln Theatre
Nov. 26: Chuck Brown Band & EU feating Sugar Bear at The Hamilton
Nov. 27: Eric Byrd Trio’s “A Charlie Brown Christmas” at The Hamilton
Nov. 28: Morrissey at The Anthem
Nov. 28: Chris Isaak at The Birchmere
Nov. 29: Rod Wave at Capital One Arena
Nov. 29: “Dirty Dancing” in concert at Capital One Hall
Nov. 29-30: Musiq Soulchild at The Birchmere