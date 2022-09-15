The Boro at Tysons presents ‘Oktoberfest,’ so break out your dirndl and lederhosen

Even though "Oktoberfest" kicks off this weekend in Germany, The Boro at Tysons presents a fun local "Oktoberfest" this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

“Oktoberfest” kicks off this weekend in Germany, but you don’t have to travel. The Boro at Tysons presents a fun local “Oktoberfest” this Saturday from 2 to 5 p.m.

“We got the idea for the event a couple years ago,” Meridian Group Director of Marketing Tanya Graves told WTOP. “This is actually our third one at The Boro. The first two were such a hit that we had to bring it back. Our crowd loves the live polka music that we brought last year, beer garden, sips and snacks. … It’s the best way to welcome fall.”

The event will be held at 8350 Broad Street in The Boro’s outdoor space, The Sandlot.

Visitors can enjoy seasonal festivities, including a live polka concert by The TKO Band.

“We’ll have everything from pretzel-making necklaces, glitter tattoo stations, lots of Instagram-worthy photo ops, a lot of people yelling out, ‘Prost!'” Graves said.

Beer will be served at a cash bar. The first 150 people will receive a branded beer mug.

Food won’t be served, but visitors are encouraged to attend The Boro’s restaurants.

“We have tons of restaurants that are welcoming our Oktoberfest guests and they will have extra seasonal specials as well, so we encourage everyone to take a look,” Graves said.

You can also enjoy lawn games, including corn hole, giant Jenga and Connect Four.

Admission is free but online registration is encouraged ahead of time.

“Your lederhosen is definitely encouraged but not required,” Graves said. “We’re looking forward to enjoying some cooler days ahead, welcoming fall with a kickoff to ‘Oktoberfest.’ Who doesn’t like to have some beverages and activities outside in the crisper weather?”

