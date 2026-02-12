US-Best-Sellers-Books-PW

HARDCOVER FICTION 1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown) 2. “Stolen in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s) 3. “The…

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The Correspondent” by Virginia Evans (Crown)

2. “Stolen in Death” by J.D. Robb (St. Martin’s)

3. “The Complete Novels of Jane Austen” by Jane Austen (Canterbury Classics)

4. “It’s Not Her” by Mary Kubica (Park Row)

5. “Half His Age” by Jennette McCurdy (Ballantine)

6. “Isles of the Emberdark” by Brandon Sanderson (Tor)

7. “The Widow” by John Grisham (Doubleday)

8. “Alchemised” by SenLinYu (Del Rey)

9. “Metal Slinger” by Rachel Schneider (Saturday)

10. “The Secret of Secrets” by Dan Brown (Doubleday)

11. “Dawn of the North” by Demi Winters (Delacorte)

12. “Anatomy of an Alibi” by Ashley Elston (Viking/Dorman)

13. “Jigsaw” by Jonathan Kellerman (Ballantine)

14. “The First Time I Saw Him” by Laura Dave (Scribner)

15. “Vigil” by George Saunders (Random House)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “The U.S. Constitution and Other Writings” – (Canterbury Classics)

2. “Stop, in the Name of God” by Charlie Kirk (Winning Team)

3. “Well Endowed” by Vivian Tu (Harper Wave)

4. “The Invisible Coup” by Peter Schweizer (Harper)

5. “Rage and the Republic” by Jonathan Turley (Simon & Schuster)

6. “The Great Train Heist” by Michael J. Coffino (Skyhorse)

7. “The Forever Strong Playbook” by Gabrielle Lyon (Atria)

8. “Nobody’s Girl” by Virginia Roberts Giuffre (Knopf)

9. “How to Test Negative for Stupid” by John Kennedy (Broadside)

10. “La Lucci” by Susan Lucci (Blackstone)

11. “1929” by Andrew Ross Sorkin (Viking)

12. “Work in Progress” by James Martin (HarperOne)

13. “The Official We Do Not Care Club Handbook” by Melani Sanders (Harvest)

14. “Strangers” by Belle Burden (Dial)

15. “Street Smarts” by Dannah Eve (Morrow)

TRADE PAPERBACK BESTSELLERS

1. “Dear Debbie” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

2. “Theo of Golden” by Allen Levi (Atria)

3. “Woman Down” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake)

4. “Just for the Cameras” by Meghan Quinn (Bloom)

5. “Dungeon Crawler Carl” by Matt Dinniman (Ace)

6. “Absolute Batman Vol. 2″ by Scott Snyder (DC)

7. “A Killing Cold” by Kate Alice Marshall (Pine & Cedar)

8. “Dandadan, Vol. 17″ by Yukinobu Tatsu (Viz)

9. “The God of the Woods” by Liz Moore (Riverhead)

10. “Kagurabachi, Vol. 6″ by Takeru Hokazono (Viz)

11. “Remarkably Bright Creatures” by Shelby Van Pelt (Ecco)

12. “Heartwood” by Amity Gaige (Simon & Schuster)

13. “Apparently, Sir Cameron Needs to Die” by Greer Stothers (Titan)

14. “The Tenant” by Freida McFadden (Poisoned Pen)

15. “The Housemaid” by Freida McFadden (Grand Central)

_____

