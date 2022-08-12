WAR IN UKRAINE: UN demands end to military activity at Ukraine nuke plant | Ukrainian dairy farm struggles to survive | West gives Ukraine weapons, bans Russian coal | McDonald's to reopen in Ukraine
Home » Entertainment News » Guest lineups for the…

Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

The Associated Press

August 12, 2022, 6:21 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Gov. Larry Hogan, R-Md.

__

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Sens. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Mike Rounds, R-S.D.

__

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Michael McCaul, R-Texas, and Brian Fitzpatrick, R-Pa.; Alberto Carvalho, superintendent of the Los Angeles Unified School District.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm; Gov. Asa Hutchinson, R-Ark.; Rep. Mike Turner, R-Ohio.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah.

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | Government News

Breaking down a few key recommendations from the Federal Salary Council

DHS marks expansion of bug bounty efforts with impending contract awards

Postal unions demand USPS ramp up hiring to address understaffing

Two new innovation challenges emerge in DoD, as the competition trend continues to rise

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up