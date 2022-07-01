July entertainment guide 2022

The summer is heating up with plenty of fun in the sun.
Below is a roundup of cool events around the D.C. area.
July Entertainment Guide
July 1: Rakim leads “Masters of the Mic” at Wolf Trap
July 1: Maggie Rose at Pearl Street Warehouse
July 1-2: “BLACK GIRLS ROCK FEST” at the Kennedy Center
July 1-3: “Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre
July 1-3: DeRay Davis at D.C. Improv
July 1-10: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Kennedy Center
July 1-10: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Arlington Players
July 1-13: “Funambula” at MGM National Harbor
July 1-16: “Shakespeare in Love” at Keegan Theatre
July 1-17: “In His Hands” at Mosaic Theater
July 1-24: “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center
July 1-24: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Synetic Theater
July 1-31: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre
July 1-31: Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised’ at the Kennedy Center
July 1-Aug. 7: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” at Imagination Stage
July 1-Aug. 21: “Fantastagirl and the Math Monster” at Adventure Theatre
July 2: The Guess Who at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 2: Bela Fleck at Wolf Trap
July 2: Eli Cook at Pearl Street Warehouse
July 2: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere
July 2: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis
July 3: Rare Essence at The Hamilton
July 3: Slaughter at Tally Ho Theater
July 3: “Celebrate America” tribute to veterans at the Kennedy Center
July 4: Mickey Guyton hosts “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS
July 5: Patty Reese at Blues Alley
July 5: Five Seconds of Summer at The Anthem
July 5-17: “Red Velvet” at Shakespeare Theatre Company
July 5-17: “Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder” at Signature Theatre
July 5-Sept. 4: “SIX” at National Theatre
July 6: Dupont Brass Live from the Lawn at Strathmore
July 6: Eric Byrd Trio at Blues Alley
July 6-17: “The Band’s Visit” at the Kennedy Center
July 7-30: “Investigation: Detective McDevitt” at Ford’s Theatre
July 7-Aug. 4: Library of Congress presents “Movies on the Lawn”
July 8: Lee Brice at The Anthem
July 8: Willie Nile at The Hamilton
July 8: Joe Gatto at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 8: Sirius Co. & DCVybe at Howard Theatre
July 8: Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live
July 8-9: Teddy Ray at D.C. Comedy Loft
July 9: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 9: The Chicks at Jiffy Lube Live
July 9: The Smithereens at State Theatre
July 9: LeAnn Rimes at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 9: The Anthem screens “The Princess Bride” with NSO
July 9: Junior Marvin & The Legendary Wailers at The Hamilton
July 10: War on the Cat Walk at Lincoln Theatre
July 10: Average White Band at State Theatre
July 11-12: Bikini Kill at The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 12: Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live
July 12: Soul Asylum with Corey Glover at City Winery
July 12: Asia Featuring John Payne at Rams Head Annapolis
July 12: Emmy Award nominations announced
July 12-Aug. 28: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Folger Shakespeare Library
July 13: Barenaked Ladies at Pier Six Pavilion
July 13: David Cook at Tally Ho Theater
July 14: James Beard: Taste America: Washington D.C.
July 14: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere
July 15: Jack Johnson at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 15: “Where the Crawdads Sing” opens in movie theaters
July 15: Tony Toni Tone at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
July 15: Wolf Trap Opera performs Verdi’s “La Traviata”
July 15-16: Christina P at D.C. Improv
July 15-Aug. 28: “American Prophet” at Arena Stage
July 15-17: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center
July 16: OneRepublic at Jiffy Lube Live
July 16: Be’la Dona at City Winery
July 16: Distrito Music Fest at Howard Theatre
July 16: “Toy Story” in concert at Strathmore
July 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-Along at Wolf Trap
July 17: Barenaked Ladies at Wolf Trap
July 17: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live
July 17: Jimmie Vaughan at The Hamilton
July 18: L.A. Guns at Rams Head Annapolis
July 19: Jimmy Buffett at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 19: Howard Jones & Midge Ure at 9:30 Club
July 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Wolf Trap
July 19: The Cult at The Anthem
July 19: Chris Brown & Lil Baby at Capital One Arena
July 19-31: Blue Man Group at Kennedy Center
July 20: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap
July 20: Gordon Lightfoot at Weinberg Center
July 20: Steve Earle at The Birchmere
July 20: Lea Michele at City Winery
July 20: Ben Folds’ “DECLASSIFIED” with Cody Fry and Leyla McCalla at Kennedy Center
July 21: “Barry Farm” documentary at NCRC
July 21: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live
July 22: Jordan Peele’s “Nope” opens in movie theaters
July 22: Robert Earl Keen at The Birchmere
July 22: Princess at the Butterfly Museum at Baltimore Soundstage
July 22-23: “Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince” in concert at Wolf Trap
July 23: Ben Schwartz at Warner Theatre
July 23: Rob Zombie at Jiffy Lube Live
July 23: Norah Jones at Pier Six Pavilion
July 23: Sugar Bear & E.U. at Bethesda Blues & Jazz
July 23: Pat McGee at Rams Head Annapolis
July 23: Hanson at The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 23: New Kids on the Block at Capital One Arena
July 23: Third Eye Blind at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 24: RAMMY Awards
July 24: A.J. Croce at The Birchmere
July 25: Gordon Lightfoot at Capital One Hall
July 25: The Black Keys at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 26: Coheed and Cambria at The Anthem
July 26: ZZ Top at Pier Six Pavilion
July 26: “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” in concert at Kennedy Center
July 27: Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley at Wolf Trap
July 27: Shawn Mendes at Capital One Arena
July 28: Aaron Lewis of Staind at Capital One Hall
July 28-30: Ben Bailey at D.C. Comedy Loft
July 29: Incubus at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 29: Pitbull at Jiffy Lube Live
July 29: “Femme it Forward” at MGM National Harbor
July 29: Old Crow Medicine Show at The Anthem
July 29: Smokey Robinson at The Hall at Maryland Live
July 29: “The Empire Strikes Back” in concert at Wolf Trap
July 29: Suede at Rams Head Annapolis
July 29-30: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races
July 29-30: Vince Gill at Capital One Hall
July 30: Keith Urban at Jiffy Lube Live
July 30: “Toy Story” in concert at Wolf Trap
July 30-31: Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 31: Sean Kingston at The Fillmore Silver Spring
July 31: Chris Tucker at The Hall at Maryland Live