July entertainment guide 2022

The summer is heating up with plenty of fun in the sun. WTOP's Jason Fraley provides a roundup of cool events around the D.C. area.

Below is a roundup of cool events around the D.C. area.

July Entertainment Guide

July 1: Rakim leads “Masters of the Mic” at Wolf Trap

July 1: Maggie Rose at Pearl Street Warehouse

July 1-2: “BLACK GIRLS ROCK FEST” at the Kennedy Center

July 1-3: “Nollywood Dreams” at Round House Theatre

July 1-3: DeRay Davis at D.C. Improv

July 1-10: “To Kill a Mockingbird” at the Kennedy Center

July 1-10: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Arlington Players

July 1-13: “Funambula” at MGM National Harbor

July 1-16: “Shakespeare in Love” at Keegan Theatre

July 1-17: “In His Hands” at Mosaic Theater

July 1-24: “The Music Man” at Olney Theatre Center

July 1-24: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at Synetic Theater

July 1-31: “The Hot Wing King” at Studio Theatre

July 1-31: Second City’s “The Revolution Will Be Improvised’ at the Kennedy Center

July 1-Aug. 7: “Mr. Popper’s Penguins” at Imagination Stage

July 1-Aug. 21: “Fantastagirl and the Math Monster” at Adventure Theatre

July 2: The Guess Who at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 2: Bela Fleck at Wolf Trap

July 2: Eli Cook at Pearl Street Warehouse

July 2: Donnell Rawlings at The Birchmere

July 2: Three Dog Night at Rams Head Annapolis

July 3: Rare Essence at The Hamilton

July 3: Slaughter at Tally Ho Theater

July 3: “Celebrate America” tribute to veterans at the Kennedy Center

July 4: Mickey Guyton hosts “A Capitol Fourth” on PBS

July 5: Patty Reese at Blues Alley

July 5: Five Seconds of Summer at The Anthem

July 5-17: “Red Velvet” at Shakespeare Theatre Company

July 5-17: “Hotter Than July: Stevie Wonder” at Signature Theatre

July 5-Sept. 4: “SIX” at National Theatre

July 6: Dupont Brass Live from the Lawn at Strathmore

July 6: Eric Byrd Trio at Blues Alley

July 6-17: “The Band’s Visit” at the Kennedy Center

July 7-30: “Investigation: Detective McDevitt” at Ford’s Theatre

July 7-Aug. 4: Library of Congress presents “Movies on the Lawn”

July 8: Lee Brice at The Anthem

July 8: Willie Nile at The Hamilton

July 8: Joe Gatto at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 8: Sirius Co. & DCVybe at Howard Theatre

July 8: Dead & Company at Jiffy Lube Live

July 8-9: Teddy Ray at D.C. Comedy Loft

July 9: Dierks Bentley at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 9: The Chicks at Jiffy Lube Live

July 9: The Smithereens at State Theatre

July 9: LeAnn Rimes at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 9: The Anthem screens “The Princess Bride” with NSO

July 9: Junior Marvin & The Legendary Wailers at The Hamilton

July 10: War on the Cat Walk at Lincoln Theatre

July 10: Average White Band at State Theatre

July 11-12: Bikini Kill at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 12: Backstreet Boys at Jiffy Lube Live

July 12: Soul Asylum with Corey Glover at City Winery

July 12: Asia Featuring John Payne at Rams Head Annapolis

July 12: Emmy Award nominations announced

July 12-Aug. 28: “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” by Folger Shakespeare Library

July 13: Barenaked Ladies at Pier Six Pavilion

July 13: David Cook at Tally Ho Theater

July 14: James Beard: Taste America: Washington D.C.

July 14: Herman’s Hermits at The Birchmere

July 15: Jack Johnson at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 15: “Where the Crawdads Sing” opens in movie theaters

July 15: Tony Toni Tone at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

July 15: Wolf Trap Opera performs Verdi’s “La Traviata”

July 15-16: Christina P at D.C. Improv

July 15-Aug. 28: “American Prophet” at Arena Stage

July 15-17: “Shen Yun” at Kennedy Center

July 16: OneRepublic at Jiffy Lube Live

July 16: Be’la Dona at City Winery

July 16: Distrito Music Fest at Howard Theatre

July 16: “Toy Story” in concert at Strathmore

July 16: “The Sound of Music” Sing-Along at Wolf Trap

July 17: Barenaked Ladies at Wolf Trap

July 17: Jason Aldean at Jiffy Lube Live

July 17: Jimmie Vaughan at The Hamilton

July 18: L.A. Guns at Rams Head Annapolis

July 19: Jimmy Buffett at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 19: Howard Jones & Midge Ure at 9:30 Club

July 19: Tedeschi Trucks Band at Wolf Trap

July 19: The Cult at The Anthem

July 19: Chris Brown & Lil Baby at Capital One Arena

July 19-31: Blue Man Group at Kennedy Center

July 20: Jackson Browne at Wolf Trap

July 20: Gordon Lightfoot at Weinberg Center

July 20: Steve Earle at The Birchmere

July 20: Lea Michele at City Winery

July 20: Ben Folds’ “DECLASSIFIED” with Cody Fry and Leyla McCalla at Kennedy Center

July 21: “Barry Farm” documentary at NCRC

July 21: Luke Bryan at Jiffy Lube Live

July 22: Jordan Peele’s “Nope” opens in movie theaters

July 22: Robert Earl Keen at The Birchmere

July 22: Princess at the Butterfly Museum at Baltimore Soundstage

July 22-23: “Harry Potter & The Half-Blood Prince” in concert at Wolf Trap

July 23: Ben Schwartz at Warner Theatre

July 23: Rob Zombie at Jiffy Lube Live

July 23: Norah Jones at Pier Six Pavilion

July 23: Sugar Bear & E.U. at Bethesda Blues & Jazz

July 23: Pat McGee at Rams Head Annapolis

July 23: Hanson at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 23: New Kids on the Block at Capital One Arena

July 23: Third Eye Blind at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 24: RAMMY Awards

July 24: A.J. Croce at The Birchmere

July 25: Gordon Lightfoot at Capital One Hall

July 25: The Black Keys at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 26: Coheed and Cambria at The Anthem

July 26: ZZ Top at Pier Six Pavilion

July 26: “Unofficial Bridgerton Musical” in concert at Kennedy Center

July 27: Ziggy Marley & Stephen Marley at Wolf Trap

July 27: Shawn Mendes at Capital One Arena

July 28: Aaron Lewis of Staind at Capital One Hall

July 28-30: Ben Bailey at D.C. Comedy Loft

July 29: Incubus at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 29: Pitbull at Jiffy Lube Live

July 29: “Femme it Forward” at MGM National Harbor

July 29: Old Crow Medicine Show at The Anthem

July 29: Smokey Robinson at The Hall at Maryland Live

July 29: “The Empire Strikes Back” in concert at Wolf Trap

July 29: Suede at Rams Head Annapolis

July 29-30: Jamey Johnson at Hollywood Casino at Charles Town Races

July 29-30: Vince Gill at Capital One Hall

July 30: Keith Urban at Jiffy Lube Live

July 30: “Toy Story” in concert at Wolf Trap

July 30-31: Phish at Merriweather Post Pavilion

July 31: Sean Kingston at The Fillmore Silver Spring

July 31: Chris Tucker at The Hall at Maryland Live

