US-Best-Sellers-Books-USAToday

The Associated Press

June 16, 2022, 11:41 AM

1 . “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

2. “Chainsaw Man, Vol. 11″ by Tatsuki Fujimoto (Viz Media) , $9.99

3 . “Sparring Partners” by John Grisham (Doubleday) , $14.99

4 . “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens (Putnam) , $18.00

5. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover (Grand Central Publishing) , $16.99

6. “Ugly Love” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $15.00

7. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid (Washington Square Press) , $17.00

8. “ Book Lovers” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $17.00

9. “Tom Clancy Zero Hour” by Don Bentley (G.P. Putnam’s Sons) , $14.99

10. “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” by Dr. Seuss (Random House) , $17.00

11. “Atomic Habits” by James Clear (Avery) , $27.00

12. “The Omega Factor” by Steve Berry (Grand Central Publishing) , $14.99

13. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover (Montlake) , $15.95

14. “James Patterson by James Patterson” by James Patterson (Little, Brown) , $29.00

15. “November 9” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

16. “Wicked Beauty” by Katee Robert (Sourcebooks Casablanca) , $15.99

17. “The Summer I Turned Pretty” by Jenny Han (Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers ) , $11.99

18. “Stuck with You” by Ali Hazelwood (Berkley) , $2.99

19. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $16.00

20. “Cat Kid Comic Club: On Purpose” by Dav Pilkey (Graphix) , $12.99

21. “Nightwork” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press) , $29.99

22. “Scars and Stripes” by Tim Kennedy, Nick Palmisciano (Atria Books) , $30.00

23. “All Your Perfects” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books) , $16.00

24. “Beach Read” by Emily Henry (Berkley) , $9.99

25. “Why a Daughter Needs a Dad” by Gregory Lang; art by Sydney Hanson (Sourcebooks) , $10.99

Copyright © 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

