First-ever Project Glow Festival tickets on sale for RFK Stadium grounds this spring

For decades, Glow Events has brought nightlife to Echostage and Soundcheck in D.C. Now the first Project Glow Festival at is coming to RFK Stadium on April 30 and May 1.

“I’m a native Washingtonian and it’s always been my dream to do a festival in D.C. proper,” President & CEO Pete Kalamoutsos told WTOP. “Glow is the party we started over 20 years ago. This festival celebrates the sound of Glow and how it’s evolved over the years.”

Artists include Above & Beyond, Alan Walker, Anden, Baby Weight, Blossom, Cloonee, Diplo, Gem & Tauri, Griz, Higher Ground, Honeyluv, James Hype, Joel Corry, John Sumitt, Krewella, Luttrell, Martin Garrix, Meduza, MK B2B Sonny Fodera, Noizu, Nostalgix, Qrion, Seven Lions, Sigala, Slander, Vnssa, Walker & Royce, Westend, Whethan and more.

“It’s two days, two stages,” Kalamoutsos said. “We’ll announce the set times a little down the road, but it’s pretty much all day and night.”

Two stages will be set up in the RFK parking lots surrounded by fan experiences.

“It’s going to be the whole site,” Kalamoutsos said. “We’ll have many art installations that are smart [and] experiential. … The whole site will have amazing local food vendors [with] fan experiences all around.”

Club Glow was founded in 1999, evolving from various venues to build Echostage in 2012. It’s been voted the No. 1 venue in North America by readers of DJ Magazine, and recently the No. 1 venue in the world.

“Echostage is like a festival every night,” Kalamoutsos said, “and we’re taking all the sounds and artists [and] bringing them here to this amazing festival.”

Club Glow upped its production capabilities by partnering in 2019 with Insomniac Events, the group behind the Electric Daisy Carnival and Beyond Wonderland, which Kalamoutsos called “the best festival producers in the world.”

“We could take their experienced team and apply it to our festivals that we’ll be doing in the Mid-Atlantic. We’re really excited about this new path, where we’re not just going to be doing clubs.”

He looks forward to warmer weather and, hopefully, a subsiding pandemic.

“When we opened [Echostage] in June, we came flying open,” he said. “[Last] year was record-breaking in terms of fan attendance. In six months … we had as many fans buying tickets as all of 2019, which was previously our best year. The demand is there. … People want to come and celebrate spring, everything’s blooming, business is back.”

Tickets went on sale over the weekend and two-day tickets start at $105.

