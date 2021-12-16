‘The Harder They Fall’ leads Black Reel Awards with record 20 nominations

The 27th annual Black Reel Awards announced its nominees on Thursday, with the action-packed Netflix western "The Harder They Fall" leads with a record 20 nominations.

The action-packed Netflix western “The Harder They Fall” leads with a record 20 nominations, including Outstanding Film, Director (Jeymes Samuel), Actor (Jonathan Majors) and Actress (Zazie Beetz), breaking the record of 17 held by “Black Panther.”

“What a truly transformative year for Black Cinema,” founder Tim Gordon said. “It is a pleasure to witness the continuing evolution and growth of Black Film over our two decades in celebration of these accomplishments. As our growth continues, The Black Reels have exciting news coming soon and we can’t wait to see how it will add to the texture of this rich cinematic fabric.”

Another Netflix film earned the second most nods as the masterful “Passing” received 13 nominations, including Outstanding Film, Director (Rebecca Hall), Actress (Tessa Thompson) and Supporting Actress (Ruth Negga), who plays a Black woman passing as white in the 1920s.

“Zola” received a total of nine nominations, the most for any independent film.

The awards were first presented in 2000 in D.C.

This year’s winners will be announced on Feb. 27, 2022.

22nd Annual Nominees

Outstanding Motion Picture

The Harder They Fall

Lawrence Bender, Shawn Carter, James Lassiter & Jeymes Samuel, producers

King Richard

Will Smith, Tim White & Trevor White, producers

Passing

Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Rebecca Hall & Margot Hand, producers

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Joel Coen, Robert Graf & Frances McDormand, producers

West Side Story

Steven Spielberg, Kristie Macosko Krieger & Kevin McCollum, producers

Outstanding Director

Halle Berry | Bruised

Nia DaCosta | Candyman

Reinaldo Marcus Green | King Richard

Rebecca Hall | Passing

Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Actor

Mahershala Ali | Swan Song

Winston Duke | Nine Days

Jonathan Majors | The Harder They Fall

Will Smith | King Richard

Denzel Washington | The Tragedy of Macbeth

Outstanding Actress

Zazie Beetz | The Harder They Fall

Halle Berry | Bruised

Jennifer Hudson | Respect

Taylour Paige | Zola

Tessa Thompson | Passing

Outstanding Supporting Actor

Colman Domingo | Zola

Idris Elba | The Harder They Fall

Andre Holland | Passing

LaKeith Stanfield | The Harder They Fall

Jeffrey Wright | The French Dispatch

Outstanding Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose | West Side Story

Aunjanue Ellis | King Richard

Regina King | The Harder They Fall

Rita Moreno | West Side Story

Ruth Negga | Passing

Outstanding Screenplay

Candyman

Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele & Win Rosenfeld

The Harder They Fall

Jeymes Samuel & Boaz Yakin

In the Heights

Quiara Alegria Hudes

Passing

Rebecca Hall

Zola

Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris

Outstanding Documentary

Ailey

Jamila Wignot, director

Citizen Ashe

Rex Miller & Sam Pollard, directors

My Name is Pauli Murray

Julie Cohen & Betsy West, directors

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Mariem Pérez Riera, director

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, director

Outstanding Foreign-Language Film

African America (South Africa)

Muzi Mthembu, director

Bitter Sugar (Tunisia)

Malik Isasis, director

Faya Dayi (Ethiopia)

Jessica Beshir, director

Outstanding Ensemble

The Harder They Fall

Victoria Thomas, casting director

In the Heights

Tiffany Little Canfield & Bernard Telsey, casting directors

King Richard

Rich Delia & Avy Kaufman, casting directors

Passing

Kim Ostroy & Laura Rosenthal, casting directors

Zola

Kim Coleman, casting director

Outstanding Voice Performance

Eric Andre | The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Marsai Martin | Spirit Untamed

Maya Rudolph | Luca

Maya Rudolph | The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Zoe Saldana | Vivo

Outstanding Score

Candyman

Robert Aiki Aubrey, composer

The Harder They Fall

Jeymes Samuel, composer

In the Heights

Alex Lacamoire, Lin-Manuel Miranda & Bill Sherman, composers

Passing

Devonte Hynes, composer

Respect

Kris Bowers, composer

Outstanding Original Song

“Automatic Woman” (Bruised)

H.E.R., performer; Van Hunt, H.E.R. & Brittany Hazzard, writers

“Be Alive” (King Richard)

Beyonce, performer; Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & DIXSON, writers

“Guns Go Bang” (The Harder They Fall)

Jay-Z & Kid Cudi, performers; Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter, Kid Cudi & Jeymes Samuel, writers

“The Harder They Fall” (The Harder They Fall)

Koffee, performer; Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter & Jeymes Samuel, writers

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” (Respect)

Jennifer Hudson, performer; Carole King, Jennifer Hudson & Jamie Hartman, writers

Outstanding Independent Film

Concrete Cowboy

Ricky Staub, director

Nine Days

Edson Oda, director

Test Pattern

Shatara Michelle Ford, director

The Water Man

David Oyelowo, director

Zola

Janicza Bravo, director

Outstanding Short Film

54 Years Late

Michele Wise Wright, director

Coffee

Jordan Pitt, director

The Door of Return

Kokutekeleza Musebeni & Anna Zhukovets, directors

Junior

Jehnovah Carlisle, director

The Snakes

Michelle Beck, director

Outstanding Independent Documentary

100 Years from Mississippi

Tarabu Betserai Kirkland, director

Big Chief, Black Hawk

Jonathan Isaac Jackson, director

I Still Breathe

Alfred George Bailey, director

Little Satchmo

John Alexander, director

Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality

Colin K. Gray, director

Outstanding Emerging Director

Halle Berry | Bruised

Janicza Bravo | Zola

Rebecca Hall | Passing

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson | Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Jeymes Samuel | The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Male

Deon Cole | The Harder They Fall

Edi Gathegi | The Harder They Fall

Joshua Henry | tick, tick…Boom!

Caleb McLaughlin | Concrete Cowboy

Anthony Ramos | In the Heights

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female

Danielle Deadwyler | The Harder They Fall

Ariana DeBose | West Side Story

Taylour Paige | Zola

Saniyya Sidney | King Richard

Demi Singleton | King Richard

Outstanding First Screenplay

In The Heights

Quiara Alegria Hudes

Passing

Rebecca Hall

Zola

Janicza Bravo & Jeremy O. Harris

Cinematography

The Harder They Fall

Mihai Malaimare Jr., cinematographer

In the Heights

Myron Kerstein, cinematographer

Passing

Edu Grau, cinematographer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Bruno Delbonnel, cinematographer

West Side Story

Janusz Kaminski, cinematographer

Outstanding Costume Design

Coming 2 America

Ruth E. Carter, costume designer

The Harder They Fall

Antoinette Messam, costume designer

Passing

Marci Rodgers, costume designer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Mary Zophres, costume designer

West Side Story

Paul Tazewell, costume designer

Outstanding Editing

Bruised

Jacob Craycroft & Terilyn A. Shropshire, editors

The Harder They Fall

Tom Eagles, editor

King Richard

Pamela Martin, editor

Respect

Avril Beukes, editor

Zola

Joi McMillion, editor

Outstanding Production Design

The Harder They Fall

Martin Whist, production designer

In the Heights

Nelson Coates, production designer

Passing

Nora Mendis, production designer

The Tragedy of Macbeth

Stefan Dechant, production designer

West Side Story

Adam Stockhausen, production designer

Nominations by Film

20 nominations

The Harder They Fall

13 nominations

Passing

9 nominations

King Richard

Zola

6 nominations

In the Heights

West Side Story

5 nominations

Bruised

The Tragedy of Macbeth

4 nominations

Respect

3 nominations

Candyman

2 nominations

Concrete Cowboy

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Nine Days

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

1 nomination

54 Years Late

100 Years from Mississippi

African America

Ailey

Big Chief, Black Hawk

Bitter Sugar

Citizen Ashe

Coffee

Coming 2 America

The Door of Return

Faya Dayi

The French Dispatch

I Still Breathe

Junior

Little Satchmo

Luca

My Name is Pauli Murray

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It

Swan Song

The Snakes

Spirit Untamed

Test Pattern

tick,tick…Boom!

The Water Man

Unzipped: An Autopsy of American Inequality

Vivo

Individuals with Multiple Nominations

7 NOMINATIONS

Jeymes Samuel

Outstanding Film – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Director – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Screenplay – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Score – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Song – The Harder They Fall (“Guns Go Bang” )

Outstanding Song – The Harder They Fall (“The Harder They Fall”)

Outstanding Emerging Director – The Harder They Fall

5 NOMINATIONS

Rebecca Hall

Outstanding Film – Passing

Outstanding Director – Passing

Outstanding Screenplay – Passing

Outstanding Emerging Director – Passing

Outstanding First Screenplay – Passing

4 NOMINATIONS

Janicza Bravo

Outstanding Screenplay – Zola

Outstanding Independent Feature – Zola

Outstanding Emerging Director – Zola

Outstanding First Screenplay – Zola

3 NOMINATIONS

Halle Berry

Outstanding Director – Bruised

Outstanding Actress – Bruised

Outstanding Emerging Director – Bruised

Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter

Outstanding Film – The Harder They Fall

Outstanding Song – The Harder They Fall (“Guns Go Bang” )

Outstanding Song – The Harder They Fall (“The Harder They Fall”)

2 NOMINATIONS

Nia DaCosta

Outstanding Director – Candyman

Outstanding Screenplay – Candyman

Ariana DeBose

Outstanding Supporting Actress – West Side Story

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female – West Side Story

Jeremy O. Harris

Outstanding Screenplay – Zola

Outstanding First Screenplay – Zola

Jennifer Hudson

Outstanding Actress – Respect

Outstanding Original Song – Respect (“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”)

Quiara Alegria Hudes

Outstanding Screenplay – In the Heights

Outstanding First Screenplay – In the Heights

Taylour Paige

Outstanding Actress – Zola

Outstanding Breakthrough Performance, Female – Zola

Maya Rudolph

Outstanding Voice Performance – Luca

Outstanding Voice Performance – The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson

Outstanding Documentary Feature – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Outstanding Emerging Director – Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised)

Will Smith

Outstanding Film – King Richard

Outstanding Actor – King Richard

Nominations by Studio

20th Century Studios | 6 nominations

West Side Story – 6 nominations

A24 | 14 nominations

Zola – 9 nominations

The Tragedy of Macbeth – 5 nominations

Amazon Studios | 2 nominations

Coming 2 America – 1 nomination

My Name is Pauli Murray – 1 nomination

Apple TV+ | 1 nomination

Swan Song- 1 nomination

Janus Films | 1 nomination

Faya Dayi – 1 nomination

Kino Lorber | 1 nomination

Test Pattern – 1 nomination

Magnolia Pictures | 1 nomination

Citizen Ashe – 1 nomination

Neon | 1 nomination

Ailey – 1 nomination

Netflix | 43 nominations

The Harder They Fall – 20 nominations

Passing – 12 Nominations

Bruised – 5 nominations

Concrete Cowboy – 2 nominations

The Mitchells vs. the Machines – 2 nominations

tick,tick…Boom! – 1 nomination

Vivo – 1 nomination

RLJE Films | 1 nomination

The Water Man – 1 nomination

Roadside Attractions | 1 nomination

Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It – 1 nomination

Searchlights Pictures | 3 nominations

Summer of Soul (…Or, When the Revolution Could Not be Televised) – 2 nominations

The French Dispatch – 1 nomination

Sony Picture Classics | 2 nominations

Nine Days – 2 nominations

Universal Pictures | 4 nominations

Candyman – 3 nominations

Spirit Untamed – 1 nomination

United Artists Releasing | 5 nominations

Respect – 5 nominations

Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures | 1 nomination

Luca – 1 nomination

Warner Bros. | 15 nominations

King Richard – 9 nominations

In the Heights – 6 nominations