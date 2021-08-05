No shot, no show: DC theaters to require vaccinations for audience members

Major theatres across the D.C. area say they will require audience members provide proof of vaccination for all live public performances at their indoor venues.

If you’re planing on attending a local theater production, you better get vaccinated.

An alliance of theaters across the D.C. area announced Thursday that they will require audience members to provide proof of vaccination for all indoor public performances.

The venues taking part are some of the most prominent in the D.C. area, including Arena Stage, GALA Hispanic Theater, Round House Theatre, Shakespeare Theatre, Signature Theatre, Woolly Mammoth Theatre and a host of others.

A statement reads, “We are committed to the safety of all who work, perform, and visit their venues, and invite audiences to join in the effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.”

Masks will also be required for audiences inside the theaters except while eating or drinking in designated locations.

Patrons must show proof that they are fully vaccinated at the time of entry through December 2021. The end date could change, and theaters will reevaluate in October.

“Fully vaccinated” means that 14 days have passed since receiving the final dose of an FDA or WHO authorized vaccine.

Patrons may display proof of vaccination with a physical copy of their vaccination cards. Check each theater’s website for other potential options to provide proof.

Theatres will offer exemptions for those unable to be vaccinated, such as children under 12, people with medical conditions that prevent vaccination (i.e. allergic reactions), or those with closely held religious beliefs that prevent vaccination.

However, these exempt patrons must provide proof of a timely negative COVID-19 test, as defined by each venue, before the start of the performance.

The organizations who have signed on to the vaccine requirement so far are:

Arena Stage

Atlas Performing Arts Center

Constellation Theatre Company

GALA Hispanic Theatre

The Keegan Theatre

Mosaic Theater Company of DC

Round House Theatre

Shakespeare Theatre Company

Signature Theatre, Studio Theatre

Synetic Theater

Theater J

Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company.

More theatres are expected to sign on. All participants will be listed on TheatreWashington.org.

