CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Take the shot, DC at Audi Field | Md. to end capacity restrictions | Region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's coronavirus newsletter
Home » Entertainment News » Don't miss Friday presale…

Don’t miss Friday presale for Billie Eilish, Killers, Lizzo at Firefly Music Festival

Jason Fraley | jfraley@wtop.com

May 13, 2021, 9:11 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After a long pandemic pause, live concerts are returning with a vengeance.

The Firefly Music Fest comes to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, on Sept. 23-26.

Register now for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

General Admission starts at $99, VIP is $699 and Super VIP is $2,499.

Shuttles are provided for anyone staying at the neighboring camp sites.

The 2021 lineup features more than 120 bands across seven stages.

Day 1 is headlined by back-to-back Grammy Record of the Year winner Billie Eilish.

Day 2 brings rockers The Killers, one of the most successful acts of the 21st century.

Day 3 delivers the unique Australian psychedelic sounds of Tame Impala.

Day 4 is headlined by 3-time Grammy-winning rapper and flutist Lizzo.

Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Rich, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Portugal. the Man, Sylvan Esso, Phoebe Bridgers and Nelly.

See the full lineup below:

Jason Fraley

Hailed by The Washington Post for “his savantlike ability to name every Best Picture winner in history," Jason Fraley began at WTOP as Morning Drive Writer in 2008, film critic in 2011 and Entertainment Editor in 2014, providing daily arts coverage on-air and online.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Agencies on the clock to fix long-standing cyber challenges

Navy wants to leverage industry systems to get a jump on digital engineering

Disability claims backlog will get worse before it gets better, VA warns

New Army technology could be a gamechanger for heavily bleeding injuries

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up