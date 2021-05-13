Don’t miss Friday presale for Billie Eilish, Killers, Lizzo at Firefly Music Festival

After a long pandemic pause, live concerts are returning with a vengeance at the Firefly Music Fest in Dover.

After a long pandemic pause, live concerts are returning with a vengeance.

The Firefly Music Fest comes to The Woodlands in Dover, Delaware, on Sept. 23-26.

Register now for pre-sale tickets, which go on sale starting at 10 a.m. Friday.

General Admission starts at $99, VIP is $699 and Super VIP is $2,499.

Shuttles are provided for anyone staying at the neighboring camp sites.

The 2021 lineup features more than 120 bands across seven stages.

Day 1 is headlined by back-to-back Grammy Record of the Year winner Billie Eilish.

Day 2 brings rockers The Killers, one of the most successful acts of the 21st century.

Day 3 delivers the unique Australian psychedelic sounds of Tame Impala.

Day 4 is headlined by 3-time Grammy-winning rapper and flutist Lizzo.

Other acts include Megan Thee Stallion, Cage the Elephant, Roddy Rich, Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Diplo, Portugal. the Man, Sylvan Esso, Phoebe Bridgers and Nelly.

See the full lineup below: