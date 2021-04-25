Rudy Giuliani and the MyPillow Guy among ‘winners’ in 41st Annual Razzie Awards for worst in cinema

After a year that didn't go as planned for anyone, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, aka the "MyPillow Guy," are among the winners -- if you can call them that -- of the 41st Golden Raspberry Awards, which are handed out to the worst in cinema every year.

The nine categories are voted on by 1,097 Razzie members in 50 states and about 25 countries.

The award for Worst Picture went to Lindell’s documentary “Absolute Proof,” which claims that a Chinese cyberattack flipped the 2020 election — despite there being no evidence to back up the claim. Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, also got a Worst Actor Razzie for the film.

Giuliani’s awkward appearance in “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm” left many wondering if he was in on the joke after he was caught on camera with his hand down his pants during a spoof interview — he said he was tucking in his shirt. The former Trump lawyer won the Razzie for Worst Supporting Actor. Giuliani and his pants zipper were also recognized as the Worst Screen Combo.

The film “Music,” featuring Kate Hudson and Maddie Ziegler, and directed by musician Sia, took the most Razzies this year with three.

Worst Picture

“Absolute Proof”

Worst Actor

Mike Lindell, “Absolute Proof”

Worst Actress

Kate Hudson, “Music”

Worst Supporting Actress

Maddie Ziegler, “Music”

Worst Supporting Actor

Rudy Giuliani, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Worst Screen Combo

Rudy Giuliani and His Pants Zipper, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Worst Director

Sia, “Music”

Worst Remake, Rip-Off or Sequel

“Dolittle”

Worst Screenplay

“365”

A “Middle Finger Salute” to 2020

The Board of Governors couldn’t let 2020 off easy, so in addition to the annual categories, they decided to award a special Governors’ Award to 2020 for being “The Worst Calendar Year Ever!” to acknowledge that “way more than just movies stank last year.”