After 2 COVID deaths, Alexandria Harmonizers join ACT fundraiser

The pandemic has devastated local arts groups with a tragic loss of life and funds. The Alexandria Harmonizers has lost two current or former members to COVID-19.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews ACT for Alexandria (Part 1)

The pandemic has devastated local arts groups with a tragic loss of life and funds.

The Alexandria, Virginia, Harmonizers has lost two current or former members to COVID-19.

“Brian Miller actually passed away pretty early on in the pandemic, I believe it was April,” Executive Director Randall Eliason told WTOP. “He was an active singer on the risers and only 52 years old, a pretty remarkable guy because he was legally blind.”

Alumni Bob Wachter also died of COVID, while Gary Smith died of cancer.

To help boost spirits and budgets, Alexandria Arts Alliance is gathering local arts groups to present the ACT for Alexandria fundraiser Saturday at 7 p.m.

“We got together with a lot of groups … at the end of summer to brainstorm ideas of how we might fundraise together do something collaboratively,” Alexandria Arts Alliance President Melinda Kernc told WTOP. “Many of us really can’t perform right now. … Our seasons were going to usually be starting in September and October.”

The event will include video vignettes from 23 Alexandria-based artists and arts organizations across disciplines of music, dance, theater, film and visual arts.

“Each one submitted a 90-second to two-minute video of either past performances, showing exhibitions or classes [and] what they’ve been doing since COVID,” Kernc said. “By participating and putting their video in, all the money that we raise from the event, we are going to split evenly between all of the groups that are involved.”

Indeed, 100% of proceeds will benefit the following organizations:

Alexandria Choral Society

Alexandria Citizens Band

Alexandria Film Festival

Alexandria Harmonizers

Alexandria Singers

Alexandria Symphony Orchestra

Art on the Avenue

Arts on the Horizon

ArtSpire VA

Brave Spirits

Del Ray Artisans

Eclipse Chamber Orchestra

Fantastical Glass

Karen Fitzgerald Art

Lisa Schumaier

Local Motion Project

Metropolitan School of the Arts

MetroStage

QuinTango

The Art League

UpCycle Creative Reuse Center

Washington Metropolitan Philharmonic Association

Yellow Door Concert Series

“We were for our part trying to give a little flavor of performance, since none of us can perform live,” Eliason said. “So, we put together a little video that contains a tape of one of our recent performances from our last fall show, along with our artistic director speaking a little bit about the challenges that we and other arts groups are facing.”

You can also expect special guest appearances from Alexandria Mayor Justin Wilson and a certain “Saturday Night Live” cast member whose identity remains a secret.

“This person actually grew up in Alexandria, so there was an interest there to acknowledge … the importance of the city and how it affected this person’s life, so he or she will talk a little bit more about it during the program,” Kernc said.

Homegrown Restaurant Group will donate 10% from all take-out orders mentioning ACT 4 #ArtsALX on the evening of the event. That includes Holy Cow, Pork Barrel BBQ, The Sushi Bar, Sweet Fire Donna’s, Tequila & Taco, and Whiskey & Oyster.

Watch the livestream on Facebook. Donations are welcome online.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews ACT for Alexandria (Part 2)

Listen to our full conversation.