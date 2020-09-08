Peacock reimagines ‘Fresh Prince’ as drama series after viral video ‘Bel-Air’

Can you imagine “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a drama? That’s the premise of “Bel-Air,” which just signed for…

Can you imagine “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” as a drama?

That’s the premise of “Bel-Air,” which just signed for two seasons on Peacock.

It began as a four-minute spec trailer by filmmaker Morgan Cooper in March of 2019.

The trailer flipped the popular ’90s sitcom with a far more dramatic tone, chronicling Will’s journey from the streets of West Philadelphia to the mansions of Bel-Air in Los Angeles, California.

After garnering over six million views on YouTube as a viral phenomenon, Will Smith immediately took notice and went as far as calling the premise “brilliant.”

Now, Smith’s production company Westbrook Studios has announced a deal with Universal Television to bring the show to Peacock for a two-season deal.

Watch Smith break the news to Cooper and co-writer Chris Collins below: