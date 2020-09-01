CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Md. to enter Phase 3 on Friday | New Md. Board of Education requirements | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Helen Hayes Awards honor…

Helen Hayes Awards honor best of local theater with virtual daily announcements

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

September 1, 2020, 3:48 PM

The 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards were supposed to be May 18 at The Anthem.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners will be announced virtually.

Winners for individual actors and craftsmen will be announced daily through Sept. 11.

Overall production winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Sept. 25.

You’ll notice multiple winners in acting categories as the awards are gender neutral.

Winners are divided into “Hayes” for Equity casts and “Helen” for non-Equity casts.

See the full list of local theater nominees on the Theatre Washington website.

Follow our running list of daily winners below:

Monday, August 31, 2020

  • Outstanding Lighting Design (Helen) – Alberto Segarra & Kelly Colburn, “Blood at the Root,” Theater Alliance
  • Outstanding Lighting Design (Hayes) – William D’Eugenio, “The Brothers Size,” 1st Stage
  • Outstanding Supporting Performers in a Musical (Hayes) – Jeff Gorti, “A Chorus Line,” Signature Theatre and Samantha M. Gershman, “A Chorus Line,” Signature Theatre
  • Outstanding Lead Performers in a Musical (Helen) – John Poncy, “A Christmas Story,” Toby’s Dinner Theatre and Nora Palka, “On Air,” Creative Cauldron

