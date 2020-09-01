Helen Hayes Awards honor best of local theater with virtual daily announcements

The 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards were supposed to be May 18 at The Anthem. However, due to the coronavirus…

The 36th annual Helen Hayes Awards were supposed to be May 18 at The Anthem.

However, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the winners will be announced virtually.

Winners for individual actors and craftsmen will be announced daily through Sept. 11.

Overall production winners will be announced at a virtual ceremony on Sept. 25.

You’ll notice multiple winners in acting categories as the awards are gender neutral.

Winners are divided into “Hayes” for Equity casts and “Helen” for non-Equity casts.

See the full list of local theater nominees on the Theatre Washington website.

Follow our running list of daily winners below:

Monday, August 31, 2020