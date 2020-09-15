Capitol Riverfront presents drive-in movie series along Anacostia River

Next week, you can add the Capitol Riverfront Drive-In to the list of local drive-in options.

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley previews the Capitol Riverfront Drive-In

One silver lining of the pandemic has been the resurgence of the drive-in, including in Frederick and at Union Market, Wolf Trap, One Loudoun, RFK Stadium and ALX Community.

Next week, you can add the Capitol Riverfront Drive-In, which runs from Sept. 25 through Oct. 30.

“There are only so many types of events you can hold during a pandemic,” Capitol Riverfront BID communications director Bonnie Trein told WTOP. “We really just wanted to create an experience where residents and visitors alike could gather for some sort of entertaining activity, while obviously still maintaining a safe distance.”

Screenings will be held Fridays at 7:30 p.m. at the Akridge Lot at the corner of First and V Streets Southwest in Buzzard Point next to Audi Field with space for 75 vehicles.

“Capitol Riverfront BID is 500 acres mainly in Southeast D.C., but we do incorporate Buzzard Point,” Trein said. “Buzzard Point actually has 1,000 units under construction, it’s where Audi Field is, so we’re super excited to bring people down to that area.”

The lineup kicks off Sept. 25 with the MLK biopic “Selma.”

“We wanted to launch with a more meaningful film that pays homage to the voting rights movement that still resonates today with the Black Lives Matter,” Trein said.

It continues Oct. 2 with the animated gem “Abominable.”

“‘Abominable’ is certainly a more current film that is family friendly,” Trein said.

Oct. 9 offers the slick murder mystery “Knives Out.”

“‘Knives Out’ is certainly an Oscar-nominated, popular, current film that is a mystery, so it’s enjoyable by all,” Trein said.

Oct. 16 presents a double feature of “Frankenstein” and “Dracula.”

“‘Frankenstein’ and ‘Dracula’ [was] a fun way for us to capture a double feature since the movies are a bit shorter and bring in more of a classic, spooky vibe,” Trein said.

Oct. 23 brings Jordan Peele’s mind-bending horror flick “Us.”

“A great Jordan Peele feel film as a follow up to his other movie ‘Get Out,'” Trein said. “This is great for millennials and adult empty nesters. … We’re really hitting people with a horror film and encouraging people of the more adult persuasion to enjoy.”

It all wraps Oct. 30 with a “people’s choice” grand finale, as visitors vote between three Halloween favorites: “Beetlejuice,” “The Addams Family” and “Poltergeist.”

“Movies that millennial-age folks like me will really enjoy voting on,” Trein said. “We’ve already opened up voting on Capitol Riverfront’s Instagram handle and you can visit Survey Monkey. … I know which one I am rooting for — and hopefully it will win!”

Tickets cost $20 per car and must be purchased online. All proceeds will be donated to D.C. Central Kitchen, Van Ness Elementary and Capital Area Food Bank.

“As people are still facing unemployment, food banks are super important, so we’re looking forward to helping them and supporting them,” Trein said. “Then also Van Ness Elementary … it’s great to be able to help them during this time as well, as they have needs for certain children in their schools during the pandemic with virtual learning.”

Bring your mask, as social distance measures will be in effect.

“Due to COVID safety precautions we are not having food and beverage sold,” Trein said. “People are encouraged to pick up dinner from neighborhood restaurants [and] bring it to the movie. People cannot leave their cars except for the bathroom.”

What are the hopes for the Capitol Riverfront BID going forward?

“We certainly embrace our parks in our neighborhood and would love to drive people to them once this is all said and done and it’s safe to do so,” Trein said. “At the same time, this definitely fills a void and helps provide entertainment. It’s a small way that we can support the community residents, employees and visitors.”

toggle audio on and off change volume download audio

WTOP's Jason Fraley chats with Bonnie Trein (Full Interview)