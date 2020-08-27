Alamo Drive-In launches at One Loudoun with premieres of ‘New Mutants,’ ‘Tenet’

Drive-in movie theaters have become all the rage during the pandemic. However, most of them have been retro screenings of…

However, most of them have been retro screenings of classic favorites.

The Alamo Drafthouse Cinema at One Loudoun is taking it a step further by showing some of the hottest new releases with the brand new Alamo Drive-In in Virginia.

The drive-in launches this Thursday and Friday with the X-Men spinoff “New Mutants” (2020), which you can’t find on demand for legal reasons in Disney’s purchase of Fox.

The lineup continues Saturday with “Jurassic Park” (1993).

Sunday brings the premiere of “Bill & Ted: Face the Music” (2020).

Monday through Wednesday delivers special advance access to Christopher Nolan’s “Tenet” (2020) with additional public screenings from Sept. 3 through Sept. 10.

Tickets cost $30 per car, which includes admission for up to two people, plus an additional fee per guest after the first two. You can purchase tickets here.

The lot opens 90 minutes before showtime, which begins at dusk around 8:45 p.m.

Large vehicles over 60 feet tall may be guided to the back or the sides of the lot.

No vehicles will be permitted after the film starts.

Audio will be streamed through your car’s FM radio.

Food and drink can be ordered on the Alamo website or mobile app.

Your order will be brought right to your car to maintain social distancing.

No alcohol is permitted on the premises.

Portable restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized throughout the evening.

Here is a map to the drive-in location: