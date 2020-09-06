CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Metro starts planning possible cuts | McConnell proposes 'targeted' virus aid, Dems say not enough | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Frederick County, MD News » New drive-in theater in…

New drive-in theater in Frederick brings movies to the fairgrounds

Valerie Bonk

September 6, 2020, 7:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
A new drive-in movie theater is coming to the Frederick County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy Showtime Sound
The screen being built for the new Troyce Gatewood and Partners Fall Movie Nights drive-in theater at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy Showtime Sound
A view of the Frederick County Fairgrounds, the site of the new Troyce Gatewood and Partners Fall Movie Nights drive-in theater.

Courtesy Showtime Sound
Crews put together the screen for the new drive-in theater at the Frederick County Fairgrounds.

Courtesy Showtime Sound
(1/4)

Kicking off with a double feature of “Playing with Fire” and “Forrest Gump,” a new drive-in theater at the Frederick County Fairgrounds hopes to give families something to do.

“Having that outlet on the weekends where you can come relax and enjoy something outdoors and something different close to home is going to be a good way to bring the community back together,” said Marc Chauvin, director of technical operations for Showtime Sound.

The company is helping with the production of the new Troyce Gatewood and Partners Fall Movie Nights in Frederick.

Chauvin said he has a child in middle school, and it’s been tough to find fun things to do together during the pandemic.

“I think it’s going to be a good thing just to be able to have something to do outside with relatively close friends, six feet apart,” he said.

The six-week drive-in series starts Friday, with tickets ranging from $25 to $35. There will also be a rotating cast of food trucks throughout the series.

It’s a local effort benefiting several Frederick and area businesses that are sponsoring the event.

“It’s just a way to give people something to do outside and with their neighbors in a safe way,” Chauvin said.

And they’re working to give back to the community through the drive-in as well.

One dollar of each ticket will be donated to the Unity Campaign to help local Frederick nonprofits. The event is sponsored by Blessings in a Backpack of Frederick.

The movies range from grownup-styled fare such as “American Graffiti” and “Talladega Nights” to more family-friendly films such as “Madagascar” and “Harry Potter.”

“Now that everybody’s sort of going back to work and kids are back in school,” Chauvin said, “I think the ability to have something as an outlet is going to be a good thing.”

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2020 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up