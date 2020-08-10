CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC says infection rates in children 'steadily increasing' | Virginia, Maryland tap hospitals for antibody studies | Latest coronavirus test results
Home » Entertainment News » Peacock shares new teaser…

Peacock shares new teaser trailer for upcoming ‘Saved By the Bell’ reboot

Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP

August 10, 2020, 4:05 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

It’s all right, because we’re once again “Saved by the Bell.”

A reboot of the hit ’90s sitcom is coming to NBCUniversal’s streaming service Peacock.

Fans went wild Monday when Peacock’s official Twitter account posted: “Bayside is back! WE’RE SO EXCITED. #SavedByTheBell is coming soon to #PeacockTV.”

The show will reportedly follow the antics of Zack Morris’ son at Bayside High School.

A handful of the original stars will also return to play their characters all grown up.

The original series ran from 1989 to 1993, as well as two spin-offs and two TV movies.

The reboot will be run by “30 Rock” alum Tracey Wigfield.

Watch the teaser trailer below:

 

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | TV News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up