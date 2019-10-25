Things to do in the DC area this weekend: Oct. 25-27

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are your best bets for weekend entertainment in the D.C. area Oct. 25-27.

All Weekend

The 61st Annual Washington International Horse Show at Capital One Arena continues through this weekend with a Military Night and a Kids Day Saturday with World Cup riders, horses, demos and vendors.

The Kids Euro Festival marks its 12th year bringing Europe’s most talented children’s entertainers to the D.C. area for two weeks of free performances, concerts, workshops, movies, storytelling, magic and more.

Haunted Trail & Festival this weekend in Middleburg, Virginia, features over a half-mile of family friendly Halloween scenes and activities with seasonal treats and movies.

The Model Train and Railroad Collectors Show at the Maryland State Fairground is a magical excursion into miniature worlds, featuring fantastical layouts, kids play areas and collectibles.

The Bentzen Ball Comedy Festival in Reston, Virginia, will feature some of the best and brightest comedians with a variety of shows and events.

The Washington West Film Festival will bring various movies to various locations, from documentary to shorts premieres, special events and Q&As.

The Arabian Sights Film Festival continues with various screens, special guests, Q&As showcasing the newest and most intriguing films exploring issues facing the Arab world.

Markoffs Haunted Forest in Dickerson, Maryland, for over 25 years has been ranked among the most creative and terrifying haunted experiences with three haunted trails, bonfires, extreme events, performances and a “Deadly Dinner” in the ghost town’s saloon. Open now through Nov 2.

The Fall Festival at Cox Farms is great family fun with rides, food, music and games, Fields of Fear and more.

The Fall Pumpkin Festival at Ticonderoga Farms in Chantilly, Virginia, is amazing family farm fun with rides, activities, entertainment and more.

Summers Farm Fall Fest, in Frederick, Maryland, provides great fall, farm and family fun with rides, activities, corn maze, entertainment, food and fireworks.

The Pumpkin Festival at Butler’s Orchard, in Germantown, Maryland, will have pick-your-own pumpkins, rides, farm fun activities, food and more.

Pumpkin Village, at Leesburg Animal Park is great family fun with animals, activities, entertainment and more.

Great Country Farms in Bluemont features a day of family fun fall activities, rides, entertainment, mazes, pumpkin jumping and picking, and more.

The newest ARTECHOUSE exhibit, Lucid Motion, examines human motion from various standpoints by renowned Japanese artist Daito Manabe, engaging visitors in dances, lights and shades through creative technology.

The Hirshhorn Sculpture Garden presents “Lee Ufan: Open Dimensions,” the first time the 4.3-acre outdoor plaza is being devoted almost entirely to the work of one artist.

The National Museum of Women in the Arts presents Judy Chicago’s “The End: A Meditation of Death and Extinction,” featuring one of the art world’s greatest revolutionaries, with a 40-piece display of glass painted porcelains and sculptures.

The National Portrait Gallery presents “In Mid-Sentence,” a collection of photographs from pivotal moments in history with an interactive kiosk and illustrated brochure.

The Smithsonian American Art Museum presents Picturing the American Buffalo: George Catlin and Modern Native American Artists with more than 45 new works on display.

The Newseum presents “Seriously Funny: From the Desk of the ‘Daily Show with Jon Stewart’” in a new exhibit exploring the effect Comedy Central’s show had on American politics with over 50 artifacts.

The Phillips Collection‘s new exhibit “Intersections: Los Carpeinteros” is a collection by internationally acclaimed Cuban artists Marco Castillo and Dagoberto Rodríguez.

The Kennedy Center presents DEMO by Damian Woetzel: BalletX with Philadelphia’s powerhouse contemporary ballet company at various showtimes Friday and Saturday.

The Kennedy Center presents The Washington National Opera: Otello. Verdi’s epic retelling of Shakespeare’s tragedy traces the collapse of a great hero. Various times beginning this weekend.

Arena Stage presents “Right to Be Forgotten,” which reminds us that the freedom of information is big business and big tech won’t go down without at fight. It’s the story of how a young man’s mistakes at 17 haunt him a decade later.

The Signature Theatre presents “Escaped Alone,” Caryl Churchill’s caustically funny and surreal afternoon tea calamity, at various showtimes this weekend.

Ford’s Theatre presents “Fences,” by August Wilson. The play depicts the trials of a former Negro League baseball star turned sanitation worker adapting to life with his family in Pittsburgh. This is the final weekend.

Shakespeare Theatre Company and The Washington Ballet presents NEXTsteps. Featuring works by acclaimed choreographers, the show traces the evolution of ballet and dance.

The Warner Theatre presents Set It Off Live On Stage. A great urban classic comes to life. Various showtimes through this weekend.

The Kennedy Center presents Kid Prince and Pablo in the Mark Twain classic “The Prince and the Pauper” re-imagined as a digital age American hip-hop story for the whole family.

Saturday, Oct. 26

DC’s Mac & Cheese Festival at Audi Field will offer 15+ kinds of macaroni and cheese, craft beers, wines, spirit samples, live music and more.

Air & Scare at the Udvar Hazy Center is an annual Halloween event with creepy crafts, spooky science experiments, trick or treating and Halloween-themed activities.

The Virginia International Gold Cup Races at Great Meadow in The Plains is a full day of activities, from tailgate, terrier races, shopping, hat contests and steeplechase racing.

The Lee-Fendall House Halloween Pumpkin Hunt will see Alexandria’s ghosts and goblins on the hunt for colorful toy-filled pumpkins with crafts. The event also features activities, a parade, storytelling and more.

The Maryland Blue Crabs Food and Wine Festival at Blue Crab Stadium features vendors, local foods, brews, wine and spirits, crafts and more.

The OysterFest at the Chesapeake Bay Museum in St. Michaels, Maryland, features local fare, craft beers and spirits, two music stages, river cruises, kids activities and more.

The Annual Arts & Crafts Show at the Woman’s Club of Chevy Chase is a popular annual event with unique crafts and jewelry, one-of-a-kind treasures and holiday gifts.

Snead’s Farm Fall Festival in Fredericksburg, Virginia, is the ultimate family farm fun event for the season with pumpkin picking, rides, activities, foods. The event is pet friendly.

Halloween Trick or Treat in Old Town Alexandria. Get the little ones dressed up and travel the mapped out area with shopping, restaurants and treats.

Nightmare on M Street is the D.C.’s biggest, baddest and longest running Halloween Party and bar crawl with a costume contest, scares and thrills.

Saturday night

The Hylton Performing Arts Center has the bluegrass, big-brass of Bumper Jacksons.

The 9:30 Club presents club sets, original productions and performers with HellBENT.

The Anthem hosts Grammy-winning Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara with Ryland James.

Pearl Street Warehouse has New York rock-jazz artist Marco Benevento with Mattson 2.

Union Stage has Louisville rapper Jack Harlow.

Rams Head On Stage hosts legendary rockers Jay and The Americans (also a matinee show).

The Howard Theatre presents R&B singer-songwriter Lloyd Unplugged.

The Hamilton has NYC musicians The Fab Faux performing White Album Selects and Favs.

The Strathmore hosts the BSO with violin phenom Stefan Jackiw.

Amp by Strathmore has A Night of Motown Hits Featuring LCB.

U Street Music Hall hosts country singer-songwriter Ruston Kelly with Donovan Woods.

City Winery has Alice in Chains frontman William Duvall.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents New York alt-rocker Vinnie Caruana.

Sixth & I hosts the Americana godfather and newgrass pioneer David Bromberg.

Stone Room Concerts presents singer-songwriter, instrumentalists Moors & McCumber. m

Hill Country Live has the bluegrass sounds of C2 + The Brothers with Lara Hope & the Ark-Tones.

EagleBank Arena presents Fantasia and The Sketchbook Tour with Robin Thicke, Tank and The Bonfyre.

The Soundry hosts Baltimore’s blues-soul ambassador Billy Price Charm City Rhythm Band.

Sunday, Oct. 27

Harbor Halloween at the National Harbor is a rain-or-shine event with trick or treating, seasonal activities, slime demos, spooky stories and a movie, “Hocus Pocus.”

Holiday Crafts, Desserts & Sweets at Veteran’s Plaza in Silver Spring celebrates the season with a dessert fain and a kids costume parade with prizes.

The 23rd Annual Del Ray Halloween Parade invites families and pets to participate with seasonal activities, treats, music and games.

The Family Fall Festival in Alexandria is a rain-or-shine event with seasonal activities, games, rides, treats and fun.

The Halloween Hunt at Mansion O is a seasonal scavenger hunt through 100+ themed rooms with 70 secret doors.

The Arts Barn of Gaithersburg presents “Little Red’s Most Unusual Day,” a retelling of the classic fairy tale with two matinee shows.

Sunday night

Echo Stage presents rapper Kevin Gates.

The Birchmere hosts Canadian singer-songwriter Bruce Cockburn.

9:30 Club has singer-songwriter Julia Michaels with Rhys Lewis.

Union Stage has the alt-metal of New York’s Helmet.

The Fillmore hosts Canadian multiplatinum rockers Sum 41 with Amity Affliction and The Plot In You.

Rams Head On Stage features the soulful-jazz funk of eight-piece Citrus Sun.

Jammin’ Java has the rock reggae jam of TreeHouse! + Article Soundsystem.

The Lincoln Theatre presents Canadian indie-pop sisters Tegan and Sara.

U Street Music Hall host R&B artists BJ the Chicago Kid with Rayana Jay and Kamauu.

City Winery has Voice star singer-songwriter Sawyer Fredericks with Beth Bombara.

The Song Byrd Cafe presents hip-hop artist Domo Wilson with D’Jon.

Blues Alley hosts Grammy winning artist Jonathan Butler.

Bethesda Blues & Jazz presents six-time Grammy winning gospel singer BeBe Winans.

