Shakespeare Theatre’s ‘Camelot’ wins top prize at DC’s Helen Hayes Awards

The 35th annual Helen Hayes Awards honored local theater Monday night at The Anthem. Here is the list of winners in the major categories.

WTOP's Jason Fraley salutes the Helen Hayes Award winners Jason Fraley https://wtop.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/HELEN-HAYES-2019-jfray.mp3 Download audio

The 35th annual Helen Hayes Awards honored local theater Monday night at The Anthem.

As always, the winners were broken down into two umbrella categories, “Hayes” for Equity casts in larger productions and “Helen” for non-Equity casts in smaller productions.

Shakespeare Theatre Company’s “Camelot” won the top prize of Outstanding Musical, while Woolly Mammoth Theatre’s “Gloria” won Outstanding Play among Equity productions.

For non-equity shows, 1st Stage’s “Fly By Night” won Outstanding Musical, while Constellation Theatre’s “Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” won Outstanding Play.

Arena Stage emerged with the most wins with seven, including several for “Anything Goes.”

The winners were selected by 40 judges who considered 2,866 productions, including 51 musicals and 157 plays, of which 54 were world premieres.

Here is the list of winners in the major categories:

Hayes Awards (Equity):

Outstanding Production in a Musical – Hayes

“Anything Goes” – Arena Stage

“Camelot” – Shakespeare Theatre **WINNER*

“Cinderella” – Imagination Stage

“Dave” – Arena Stage

“The Wiz” – Ford’s Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Hayes

Corbin Bleu – Anything Goes – Arena Stage **WINNER**

Ken Clark – Camelot – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Drew Gehling – Dave – Arena Stage

David Schlumpf – Elf: The Musical – Olney Theatre Center

Douglas Sills – Dave – Arena Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Hayes

Nancy Anderson – Billy Elliot – Signature Theatre

Natascia Diaz – Passion – Signature Theatre **WINNER**

Tracy Lynn Olivera – On the Town – Olney Theatre Center

Bryonha Marie Parham – Dave – Arena Stage

Awa Sal Secka – Cinderella – Imagination Stage

Outstanding Production in a Play – Hayes

“Botticelli in the Fire” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre

“Familiar” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre

“Gloria” – Woolly Mammoth Theatre **WINNER**

“Indecent” – Arena Stage

“The Wolves” – Studio Theatre

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Hayes

Carson Elrod – The Comedy of Errors – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Glenn Fitzgerald – The Remains – Studio Theatre

Eugene Lee – Two Trains Running – Arena Stage **WINNER**

Jon Hudson Odom – Botticelli in the Fire – Woolly Mammoth Theatre Company

Jack Willis – The Great Society – Arena Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play – Hayes

Stephanie Berry – Gem of the Ocean – Round House Theatre

Julia Coffey – Labour of Love – Olney Theatre Center

Veanne Cox – The Comedy of Errors – Shakespeare Theatre Company

Naomi Jacobson – Becoming Dr. Ruth – Theater J

Erika Rose – Queens Girl in Africa – Mosaic Theatre Company of DC **WINNER**

Helen Awards (Non-Equity)

Outstanding Production in a Musical – Helen

“Brooklyn The Musical” – Monumental Theatre Company

“Chicago” – The Keegan Theatre

“Disney’s The Little Mermaid” – Toby’s Dinner Theatre

“Fly by Night” – 1st Stage **WINNER**

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Musical – Helen

Aaron Bliden – Fly by Night – 1st Stage

Jimmy Mavrikes – Girlfriend – Signature Theatre **WINNER**

Lukas James Miller – Girlfriend – Signature Theatre

Solomon Parker – Pippin – Monumental Theatre Company

DeCarlo Raspberry – Brooklyn The Musical – Monumental Theatre Company

Jamie Smithson – Fly by Night – 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Musical – Helen

Jessica Bennett – Chicago – The Keegan Theatre

Debora Crabbe – As You Like It – The Keegan Theatre **WINNER**

Abby Middleton – The Little Mermaid – Toby’s Dinner Theatre

Maria Rizzo – Chicago – The Keegan Theatre **WINNER**

Shayla S. Simmons – Aida – Constellation Theatre Company

Taylor Washington – Brooklyn The Musical – Monumental Theatre Company

Outstanding Production in a Play – Helen

“The Events” – Theater Alliance

“The Farnsworth Invention” – 1st Stage

“The Lathe of Heaven” – Spooky Action Theater

“Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce” – Constellation Theatre Company **WINNER**

“Swimming With Whales” – 1st Stage

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play – Helen

Josh Adams – The Events – Theater Alliance **WINNER (TIE)***

Sam Ludwig – The Farnsworth Invention – 1st Stage

Sasha Olinick – Secrets of the Universe – Hub Theatre & Jewish Community Center of NoVa

Jonathan Lee Taylor – The Farnsworth Invention – 1st Stage

Matthew R. Wilson – Swimming With Whales – 1st Stage **WINNER (TIE)***

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Play – Helen

Regina Aquino – The Events – Theater Alliance ***WINNER**

Tonya Beckman – The Skin of Our Teeth – Constellation Theatre Company

Lolita Marie – Secrets of the Universe – Hub Theatre & Jewish Community Center of NoVa

Billie Krishawn – Melancholy Play: A Contemporary Farce – Constellation Theatre Company

Madeline Mooney – The Frederick Douglass Project – Solas Nua

See the full list of winners in all categories here.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.