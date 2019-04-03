202
Who remembers your name? ‘Hamilton’ hosting auditions in DC

Lin-Manuel Miranda, composer and creator of the award-winning Broadway musical, Hamilton, offers a message of gratitude after receiving a standing ovation at the end of the play's premiere held at the Santurce Fine Arts Center, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. The musical is set to run for two weeks and will raise money for local arts programs. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)

Perhaps you too can be chosen for the Constitutional Conventional!

The hit Broadway hip-hop musical “Hamilton” is holding auditions in D.C. for singers/rappers to perform in its upcoming productions in New York, Chicago and unnamed cities on tour.

Casting company Telsey & Company posted details to its Facebook page, as DCist first reported.

According to the post, anyone interested in auditioning can send a picture/resume to Casting@HamiltonBroadway.com with the subject line “DC AUDITIONS.”

Last week, the Kennedy Center announced “Hamilton” would return to Washington for a 14-week stint in 2020.

