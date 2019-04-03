Who remembers your name? ‘Hamilton’ hosting auditions in DC

What is a legacy? Perhaps you can find out by auditioning in D.C. to sing/rap in upcoming productions of the hit hip-hop Broadway musical "Hamilton."

Perhaps you too can be chosen for the Constitutional Conventional!

The hit Broadway hip-hop musical “Hamilton” is holding auditions in D.C. for singers/rappers to perform in its upcoming productions in New York, Chicago and unnamed cities on tour.

Casting company Telsey & Company posted details to its Facebook page, as DCist first reported.

According to the post, anyone interested in auditioning can send a picture/resume to Casting@HamiltonBroadway.com with the subject line “DC AUDITIONS.”

Last week, the Kennedy Center announced “Hamilton” would return to Washington for a 14-week stint in 2020.

