‘Hamilton’ returning to Kennedy Center in 2020. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts announced Thursday that mega-hit hip-hop musical “Hamilton” will return for its second D.C. run in June 2020.

Single tickets will go on sale in Spring 2020 and cost between $99 and $550. There will be an eight-ticket limit per household.

This past December, “Hamilton” co-creators — writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire — received a unique Kennedy Center Honors tribute as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category. The musical, based on the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has been nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards, winning 11.

The this will be the Broadway hit’s second run at the Kennedy Center, after gracing the 2,364-seat Opera House last year.

The musical’s 14-week return is part of the Kennedy Center’s 2019-2020 season lineup announced Thursday. The lineup also includes Academy Award-winning writer…