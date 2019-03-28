202
‘Hamilton’ returning to Kennedy Center in 2020. Here’s when tickets go on sale.

By Washington Business Journal | @WBJonline March 28, 2019
The John F. Kennedy Center for Performing Arts announced Thursday that mega-hit hip-hop musical “Hamilton” will return for its second D.C. run in June 2020.

Single tickets will go on sale in Spring 2020 and cost between $99 and $550. There will be an eight-ticket limit per household.

This past December, “Hamilton” co-creators — writer and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, director Thomas Kail, choreographer Andy Blankenbuehler and music director Alex Lacamoire — received a unique Kennedy Center Honors tribute as trailblazing creators of a transformative work that defies category. The musical, based on the life of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton, has been nominated for a record 16 Tony Awards, winning 11.

The this will be the Broadway hit’s second run at the Kennedy Center, after gracing the 2,364-seat Opera House last year.

