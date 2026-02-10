US-Apple-Books-Top-10

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List) 1. Stolen in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group) 2. Jigsaw…

Top Paid Books (US Bestseller List)

1. Stolen in Death by J. D. Robb (St. Martin’s Publishing Group)

2. Jigsaw by Jonathan Kellerman (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Theo of Golden by Allen Levi (Atria Books)

4. It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (Park Row Books)

5. Heated Rivalry by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

6. The Correspondent by Virginia Evans (Crown)

7. An Offer From a Gentleman by Julia Quinn (Avon)

8. The Long Game by Rachel Reid (Carina Press)

9. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms by Gary Gianni & George R.R. Martin (Random House Worlds)

10. In Her Defense (A Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick) by Philippa Malicka (Scribner)

Top Paid Audiobooks (US Bestseller List)

1. Dear Debbie by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

2. The Housemaid by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

3. The Housemaid’s Secret by Freida McFadden (Dreamscape Media)

4. It’s Not Her by Mary Kubica (HarperCollins Publishers)

5. The Correspondent: A Novel (Unabridged) by Virginia Evans (Penguin Random House, LLC)

6. A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms (HBO Tie-In Edition) (Unabridged) by George R.R. Martin (Penguin Random House, LLC)

7. Theo of Golden (Unabridged) by Allen Levi (Simon & Schuster Digital Sales…)

8. My Husband’s Wife by Alice Feeney (Macmillan Publishing Group, LLC)

9. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones (Unabridged) by James Clear (Penguin Random House, LLC)

10. Wuthering Heights by Emily Brontë (De Marque Inc.)

