‘Star Wars’ teaser reveals name of Episode IX: ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP April 12, 2019 1:26 pm 04/12/2019 01:26pm
Daisy Ridley appears in the new trailer for "Star Wars: Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker." (YouTube)

“Star Wars” fans rejoice! The new teaser trailer is here for Episode IX.

The video reveals the film’s full name: “The Rise of Skywalker,” as Mark Hamill narrates that Daisy Ridley’s heroine Rey has the “knowledge of a thousand generations.”

It’s just one of many revelations from Friday’s “Star Wars Celebration” in Chicago.

The trailer also shows that Billy Dee Williams will return as Lando Calrissian and the late Carrie Fisher will again appear posthumously as Leia Organa.

Director J.J. Abrams says Leia lives on through unused scenes from “The Force Awakens” (2015) that he’s been able to splice into the new film in a way that blew his mind.

Also revealed: Episode IX will not pick up immediately after the events of “The Last Jedi” (2017).

The movie opens nationwide Dec. 20.

Watch the teaser below:

