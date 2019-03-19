202
March Madness: Battle of the Bands (Round 2)

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP March 19, 2019
WTOP's Jason Fraley teases Round 2 of Battle of the Bands

March Madness is officially here for college hoops fans, but it also brings a fun annual tradition here on the WTOP entertainment page. In past years, you’ve voted for your favorite movies and TV shows, but this year we’re asking: What are your favorite music artists?

We’re now in the second round. We’ve divided the bracket into four genres — (1) Rock & Roll, (2) R&B/Hip Hop, (3) Pop/Standards, (4) Country/Folk. Yes, we realize there are many more subgenres, but this is the best we can do within the confines of a four-corner bracket.

Click through the gallery below to vote! Second Round voting closes at 9 p.m. Tuesday.

