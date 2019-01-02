202.5
Home » Entertainment News » Movies & TV shows…

Movies & TV shows to look for in 2019

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 2, 2019 12:02 am 01/02/2019 12:02am
Share

Last year brought plenty of great movies, from “Black Panther” to “A Star is Born” to “Green Book.”

It also delivered great TV shows, from “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” to “The Americans.”

What does 2019 have in store at the movies and on TV?

Click through the gallery for highlights of the coming year.

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News jason fraley Movie News movies Photo Galleries shows TV News
700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
PHOTOS: World welcomes 2019
Best local photos of 2018
Top photos of 2018
Today in History: Jan. 2
Top 10 DC-area weather events in 2018
Top local sports moments
Celebrity birthdays Jan. 30-Dec. 5
December government shutdown
Local deaths of note
An Olympics, an election and investigations: 2018’s biggest national stories
10 best places to retire in the South
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments
Images of 2018: A world in motion
Indonesia's December tsunami
How Christmas is celebrated in the world’s most remote regions
Christmas around the world
9 recipes for holiday cocktails
Remembering Penny Marshall
Most notable quotes of 2018
Celebrity deaths
Former President George HW Bush laid to rest in Texas
Bush funeral service at National Cathedral
Lying in state at Capitol
Life of George HW Bush
December Entertainment Guide
‘Flawless’: NASA craft lands on Mars after perilous journey
Meet WTOP's junior reporters
PHOTOS: Historic Capitol Hill church becomes multimillion-dollar condos
Best time of the year for every home improvement project
Recipes for cold days: Winter comfort foods
Where to take the family while they visit DC
Travel trends
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
30 slow cooker recipes to keep you warm (and full)
Drag queens run high heels
Ghost Roads V: ‘Not all who wander are lost’ on outskirts of Frederick