202
Home » Entertainment News » Fraley Film Guide 2019

Fraley Film Guide 2019

By Jason Fraley | @JFrayWTOP January 18, 2019 12:44 pm 01/18/2019 12:44pm
Share

2019 MOVIE GUIDE

 

4 STARS

TBD

 

3 1/2 STARS

“Stan & Ollie” – Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly nail portraits of comedy duo Laurel & Hardy

 

3 STARS

“Bird Box” – Sandra Bullock blindfolds herself in Netflix hit reminiscent of “A Quiet Place”

 

2 1/2 STARS

“Glass” – M. Night Shyamalan delivers sequel that’s more “Split” than “Unbreakable”

 

2 STARS

TBD

 

1 STAR

“Serenity” – Matthew McCanughey and Anne Hathaway noir ruined by ridiculous plot twist

 

Reviews from Past Years:

2018 MOVIE GUIDE

2017 MOVIE GUIDE

2016 MOVIE GUIDE

2015 MOVIE GUIDE

2014 MOVIE GUIDE

2013 MOVIE GUIDE

2012 MOVIE GUIDE

2011 MOVIE GUIDE

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2019 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
Entertainment News Fraley Film Guide movie guide Movie News movie reviews Movie Reviews
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500