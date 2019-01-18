Fraley Film Guide 2019

2019 MOVIE GUIDE 4 STARS TBD 3 1/2 STARS “Stan & Ollie” – Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly nail portraits of comedy duo Laurel & Hardy 3 STARS “Bird Box” –…

2019 MOVIE GUIDE

4 STARS

TBD

3 1/2 STARS

“Stan & Ollie” – Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly nail portraits of comedy duo Laurel & Hardy

3 STARS

“Bird Box” – Sandra Bullock blindfolds herself in Netflix hit reminiscent of “A Quiet Place”

2 1/2 STARS

“Glass” – M. Night Shyamalan delivers sequel that’s more “Split” than “Unbreakable”

2 STARS

TBD

1 STAR

“Serenity” – Matthew McCanughey and Anne Hathaway noir ruined by ridiculous plot twist

Reviews from Past Years:

2018 MOVIE GUIDE

2017 MOVIE GUIDE

2016 MOVIE GUIDE

2015 MOVIE GUIDE

2014 MOVIE GUIDE

2013 MOVIE GUIDE

2012 MOVIE GUIDE

2011 MOVIE GUIDE

