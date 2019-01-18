Fraley Film Guide 2019

2019 MOVIE GUIDE 4 STARS TBD 3 1/2 STARS “Stan & Ollie” – Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly nail portraits of comedy duo Laurel & Hardy 3 STARS “Bird Box” –…
2019 MOVIE GUIDE
4 STARS
TBD
3 1/2 STARS
“Stan & Ollie” – Steve Coogan & John C. Reilly nail portraits of comedy duo Laurel & Hardy
3 STARS
“Bird Box” – Sandra Bullock blindfolds herself in Netflix hit reminiscent of “A Quiet Place”
2 1/2 STARS
“Glass” – M. Night Shyamalan delivers sequel that’s more “Split” than “Unbreakable”
2 STARS
TBD
1 STAR
“Serenity” – Matthew McCanughey and Anne Hathaway noir ruined by ridiculous plot twist
