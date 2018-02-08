Fraley Film Guide 2018

2018 MOVIE GUIDE 4 STARS “Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan shine in Coogler’s cultural moment “A Quiet Place” – John Krasinski directs an instant horror classic with a silent monster movie…
2018 MOVIE GUIDE
4 STARS
“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan shine in Coogler’s cultural moment
“A Quiet Place” – John Krasinski directs an instant horror classic with a silent monster movie
“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Mr. Rogers documentary is emotional, educational, profound
“A Star is Born” – Bradley Cooper directs Lady Gaga to prove that this tragic tale is evergreen
3 1/2 STARS
“Tully” – “Juno” filmmakers reunite as Charlize Theron’s sleepless mom hires a night nanny
“Blindspotting” – “Hamilton” alum Daveed Diggs writes/stars in look at gentrified Oakland
“The Wife” – Glenn Close should finally win her Oscar as the wife of a Nobel Prize recipient
“BlacKkKlansman” – Inspired by true story, this is Spike Lee’s most inspired work in years
“Crazy Rich Asians” – This delightful rom-com features the first all-Asian cast in 25 years
“First Reformed” – Ethan Hawke plays priest debating eco-terrorism to save God’s creation
3 STARS
“Avengers: Infinity War” – Shocking blockbuster culminates 10 years of Marvel superheroes
“Christopher Robin” – Disney delivers a charming live-action remake of a children’s classic
“Ant-Man & The Wasp” – Paul Rudd offers a fun family reprieve after the heavy “Infinity War”
“Ocean’s Eight” – Star-studded, all-female spin-off of “Ocean’s 11” is an entertaining caper
“Incredibles 2” – Pixar’s superhero sequel explores gender and addiction to digital devices
“Beirut” – Jon Hamm shows a new side as a U.S. diplomat in Tony Gilroy’s political thriller
“Hereditary” – Toni Collette shines in a near horror masterpiece that stumbles in final act
“Thoroughbreds” – Olivia Cooke & Anya Taylor-Joy play disillusioned teens plotting murder
“Isle of Dogs” – Wes Anderson returns to stop-motion animation after “Fantastic Mr. Fox”
“Ready Player One” – Steven Spielberg is magically meta in virtual reality action fantasy
“I Feel Pretty” – Amy Schumer wakes up from accident to have a much higher self esteem
2 1/2 STARS
“Annihilation” – Natalie Portman stars in the latest sci-fi flick by the director of “Ex Machina”
“Tomb Raider” – Alicia Vikander shines as Lara Croft as script recycles “The Last Crusade”
“Deadpool 2” – Ryan Reynolds returns as Marvel’s R-rated superhero in raunchy sequel
“Adrift” – Shailene Woodley shows survival instincts lost at sea in this romantic adventure
“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Unlike “Rogue One,” Han Solo origin story is scared to fly solo
“A Wrinkle in Time” – Ava DuVernay adapts children’s novel into magical, confusing flick
“Life of the Party” – Melissa McCarthy goes back to college to graduate with her daughter
2 STARS
“Red Sparrow” – Jennifer Lawrence stars in oversexed spy thriller with very graphic scenes
“Life Itself” – “This Is Us” creator interweaves multiple generations of interconnected families
“Skyscraper” – The Rock does his best “Die Hard” impression, but this skyscraper crumbles
“The Meg” – Jason Statham battles a giant shark in this tonally inconsistent “Jaws” wannabe
“The Predator” – Shane Black reboots the 1987 sci-fi/action classic with a tone-deaf script
“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Part 5 is a step backward with all dinosaurs all the time
1 1/2 STARS
“The Nun” – Fifth installment of “The Conjuring” converts stellar franchise into a bad habit
“Rampage” – The Rock is the only thing that makes this dumb monster movie watchable
“Fifty Shades Freed” – Anna & Christian reach disappointing climax in trilogy’s final chapter
