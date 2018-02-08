Fraley Film Guide 2018

2018 MOVIE GUIDE 4 STARS “Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan shine in Coogler’s cultural moment “A Quiet Place” – John Krasinski directs an instant horror classic with a silent monster movie…

2018 MOVIE GUIDE

4 STARS

“Black Panther” – Chadwick Boseman & Michael B. Jordan shine in Coogler’s cultural moment

“A Quiet Place” – John Krasinski directs an instant horror classic with a silent monster movie

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” – Mr. Rogers documentary is emotional, educational, profound

“A Star is Born” – Bradley Cooper directs Lady Gaga to prove that this tragic tale is evergreen

3 1/2 STARS

“Tully” – “Juno” filmmakers reunite as Charlize Theron’s sleepless mom hires a night nanny

“Blindspotting” – “Hamilton” alum Daveed Diggs writes/stars in look at gentrified Oakland

“The Wife” – Glenn Close should finally win her Oscar as the wife of a Nobel Prize recipient

“BlacKkKlansman” – Inspired by true story, this is Spike Lee’s most inspired work in years

“Crazy Rich Asians” – This delightful rom-com features the first all-Asian cast in 25 years

“First Reformed” – Ethan Hawke plays priest debating eco-terrorism to save God’s creation

3 STARS

“Avengers: Infinity War” – Shocking blockbuster culminates 10 years of Marvel superheroes

“Christopher Robin” – Disney delivers a charming live-action remake of a children’s classic

“Ant-Man & The Wasp” – Paul Rudd offers a fun family reprieve after the heavy “Infinity War”

“Ocean’s Eight” – Star-studded, all-female spin-off of “Ocean’s 11” is an entertaining caper

“Incredibles 2” – Pixar’s superhero sequel explores gender and addiction to digital devices

“Beirut” – Jon Hamm shows a new side as a U.S. diplomat in Tony Gilroy’s political thriller

“Hereditary” – Toni Collette shines in a near horror masterpiece that stumbles in final act

“Thoroughbreds” – Olivia Cooke & Anya Taylor-Joy play disillusioned teens plotting murder

“Isle of Dogs” – Wes Anderson returns to stop-motion animation after “Fantastic Mr. Fox”

“Ready Player One” – Steven Spielberg is magically meta in virtual reality action fantasy

“I Feel Pretty” – Amy Schumer wakes up from accident to have a much higher self esteem

2 1/2 STARS

“Annihilation” – Natalie Portman stars in the latest sci-fi flick by the director of “Ex Machina”

“Tomb Raider” – Alicia Vikander shines as Lara Croft as script recycles “The Last Crusade”

“Deadpool 2” – Ryan Reynolds returns as Marvel’s R-rated superhero in raunchy sequel

“Adrift” – Shailene Woodley shows survival instincts lost at sea in this romantic adventure

“Solo: A Star Wars Story” – Unlike “Rogue One,” Han Solo origin story is scared to fly solo

“A Wrinkle in Time” – Ava DuVernay adapts children’s novel into magical, confusing flick

“Life of the Party” – Melissa McCarthy goes back to college to graduate with her daughter

2 STARS

“Red Sparrow” – Jennifer Lawrence stars in oversexed spy thriller with very graphic scenes

“Life Itself” – “This Is Us” creator interweaves multiple generations of interconnected families

“Skyscraper” – The Rock does his best “Die Hard” impression, but this skyscraper crumbles

“The Meg” – Jason Statham battles a giant shark in this tonally inconsistent “Jaws” wannabe

“The Predator” – Shane Black reboots the 1987 sci-fi/action classic with a tone-deaf script

“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” – Part 5 is a step backward with all dinosaurs all the time

1 1/2 STARS

“The Nun” – Fifth installment of “The Conjuring” converts stellar franchise into a bad habit

“Rampage” – The Rock is the only thing that makes this dumb monster movie watchable

“Fifty Shades Freed” – Anna & Christian reach disappointing climax in trilogy’s final chapter

Review from Past Years:

2017 MOVIE GUIDE

2016 MOVIE GUIDE

2015 MOVIE GUIDE

2014 MOVIE GUIDE

2013 MOVIE GUIDE

2012 MOVIE GUIDE

2011 MOVIE GUIDE

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.