Road closures for Kamala Harris speech on the Ellipse in DC

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her campaign's closing argument Tuesday on the Ellipse. Here are the road closures and parking restrictions you need to know.

Democratic presidential candidate Vice President Kamala Harris will hold her campaign’s closing argument Tuesday on the Ellipse, and some 20,000 people are expected to converge on the D.C. park near the White House. Here are the road closures and parking restrictions you need to know.

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser said there would be extra security in the city.

“Our public safety teams are working in coordination with the National Park Service and the United States Park Police,” Bowser said.

Gates are set to open to the public at 3 p.m. but the program won’t start until around 7 p.m.

Overflow crowds will be directed to the northeast grounds of the Washington Monument.

Road closures and parking restrictions

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.:

17th Street from Pennsylvania Avenue to Constitution Avenue, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

15th Street from F Street to Constitution Avenue, NW

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from approximately noon to

10 p.m.:

17th Street from H Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

15th Street from F Street, NW to Independence Avenue, SW

Jefferson Drive from 14th Street to 15th Street, SW

Madison Drive from 14th to 15th Street, NW

Constitution Avenue from 14th Street to 18th Street, NW

C Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

D Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 17th Street to18th Street, NW

F Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

G Street from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

New York Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

E Street from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 17th Street to 18th Street, NW

Pennsylvania Avenue from 14th Street to 15th Street, NW (local hotel traffic only)

D.C. police and the District’s transportation department are reminding drivers to proceed with caution as there will be increased pedestrian traffic.

WTOP’s Nick Iannelli contributed to this report.

