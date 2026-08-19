Back to school: Hear from Frederick County Public Schools superintendent

Heading into the new school year, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Sarah Sirgo spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Maryland school system.

This story is part of WTOP’s 2026 Back to School coverage.

Heading into the new school year, Frederick County Public Schools Superintendent Sarah Sirgo spoke with WTOP about challenges and triumphs for the Maryland school system.

What are you most looking forward to during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Sirgo: Every new school year brings new opportunities for our students to discover their strengths, build meaningful relationships and achieve their goals. I’m especially excited to welcome students and staff back into our classrooms and continue creating learning environments where every student feels challenged, supported, and prepared for success.

What is the biggest challenge your school district is facing during the upcoming 2026-27 academic year?

Sirgo: Like many school systems, we continue to balance growing student needs with limited resources. Our focus remains on recruiting and retaining outstanding employees, supporting student well-being, and ensuring every school has the people and resources needed to help students thrive.

What impact, if any, do you expect federal funding cuts to have on your school system for the upcoming 2026-27 school year?

Sirgo: We are closely monitoring changes to federal funding, including reductions that affect programs supporting our highest-need students. While these changes create challenges, our commitment remains the same: making decisions that prioritize students, protect classroom learning, and use available resources responsibly.

What role will technology, including AI, play in learning for your teachers and students during the 2026-27 school year?

Sirgo: Technology, including AI, will continue to be a tool that enhances teaching and learning — not replaces it. We’re helping students develop the skills to use these tools responsibly while supporting teachers in using technology to personalize learning, strengthen instruction, and prepare students for an evolving workforce.

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