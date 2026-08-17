At least 2 hit in a shooting at a school in the southern Philippines

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least two people were hit in a shooting in a high school Tuesday in the…

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — At least two people were hit in a shooting in a high school Tuesday in the southern Philippine city of Zamboanga, police said.

Regional police spokesperson Maj. Shellamie Chang said police forces were trying to secure the school campus but she could not immediately provide other details.

Witnesses said the campus was Ateneo de Zamboanga University.

Journalists at the scene said the suspect was a Grade 7 student and the victims were shot in a classroom.

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