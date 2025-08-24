Long-running Prince George’s Co. charter school EXCEL Academy to close

Imagine finding out just days before the start of the school year that your child's school is closing. That's the case for one Maryland school in Prince George's Co.

That’s what’s happening with the EXCEL Academy Public Charter School in Prince George’s County, Maryland.

It’s one of the longest-running public charter schools in the county, and Prince George’s County Council members — and the public — are speaking out.

“This is such a terrible situation to be in at the start of the school year,” Shayla Adams, the District 5 council member, said.

“I just cannot imagine how stressed out those parents must be trying to find a placement for their child right now and then also for the students who I know were excited about being reunited with their classmates at the beginning of the year. I’m sure that this is very unfortunate and stressful for them right now.”

She noted that, for a child’s life, that’s not a nice surprise.

District 2 Council member Wanika Fisher said, “that is a really big pivot to their year, the EXCEL Academy Public Charter School is closing its doors after nearly 30 years, and it’s being blamed on both the move to a new location during the COVID-19 pandemic and a drop in enrollment.”

Fisher said Prince George’s Public Schools is there to fit the needs of every child.

WTOP’s Jimmy Alexander contributed to this report.

