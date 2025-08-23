Block party helps Prince George’s Co. students head back to school in style

Four-hundred people attended Saturday's back-to-school block party at the Kentlamd Community Center in Landover, Maryland.

Four-hundred people signed up to attend Saturday’s back-to-school block party at the Kentland Community Center in Landover, Maryland.

The event co-hosted by District 5 council member Shayla Adams-Stafford not only provided backpacks, and school supplies it’s also helping students head back to school on Tuesday in style.

“Haircuts and hair braiding,” said Adams-Stafford. “The way you judged society is how you treat your children.”

WTOP spoke to some of the parents and grandparents, who brought their children to the block party, that also featured, food, face, painting, line dancing, a giant moon bounce.

“I think it’s a blessing,” said Sabrina, as she waited with her two sons who were in line for free haircuts, while her daughter’s hair was being braided. “I’m just grateful.”

In the hair braiding room, little girls waited patiently, Also, waiting patiently was the Yvette Pixley.

She watched as her granddaughter Jaziah, who will be starting fifth grade on Tuesday, get the finishing touches on her hair.

Pixley told WTOP that this event is wonderful because there are families who are less fortunate and could not afford these types of services.

Adams-Stafford said it’s important to ensure your kids feel confident when they head back to school.

