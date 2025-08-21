New school year, new emotions: Helping your kids cope with back-to-school anxiety

After a full summer of vacations and playtime, it's time to hit the books again. While many kids anticipate the first day of school with excitement, for some, that first day can be stressful.

“The uncertainty may be greater if they are entering a school that is new to them, such as kindergarten, or moving from elementary school to middle school,” said Dr. Cindy Smith, a professor in Virginia Tech’s Department of Human Development and Family Science and director of the university’s Children’s Emotions Lab.

“Encouraging children to express emotions can help parents to understand how their children are feeling, and then parents can help children figure out ways to deal with their emotions,” Smith added.

Children returning to school often feel stressed by uncertainties — such as who their teachers will be, whether they’ll have friends in class, riding the bus for the first time or even finding their way to classrooms, according to Smith.

She said it’s important to recognize subtle changes in children’s behavior that could signal stress.

“They might get an upset stomach, or they might not want to go to school because they’re worried about what’s going to happen,” Smith said.

She said parents can help deal with their children’s anxiety by engaging in activities that are enjoyable like arts and crafts or reading a book together.

“Let children express the emotions that they’re feeling,” she said. “That allows the parents to have an opportunity to help them learn to deal with those feelings.”

Parents get stressed, too.

Smith said parents should take time for themselves, slow down and take deep breaths if they’re feeling overwhelmed. She added that it’s important parents always keep communication lines open with children.

She said to avoid using phrases like “it’s going to be fine,” or “don’t worry” — that can make them less likely to open up about their feelings.

