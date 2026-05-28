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A fire at a girl’s school in central Kenya has caused an unknown number of deaths

The Associated Press

May 28, 2026, 12:57 AM

GILGIL, Kenya (AP) — A fire at a girl’s school in central Kenya has caused an unknown number of deaths.

Police said search teams had been deployed to account for all students at Utumishi Girls School in the Gilgil area.

The fire broke out early in the morning in the boarding school’s accommodation section, and the cause has not yet been established.

School fires are common in Kenyan boarding schools, with some caused by arson and others by electrical faults.

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