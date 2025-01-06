Live Radio
‘Best day ever’: Hundreds spend snow day sledding and joining Northwest DC snowball fight

Scott Gelman | sgelman@wtop.com
Mike Murillo | mmurillo@wtop.com

January 6, 2025, 6:33 PM

Hundreds spend snow day at Northwest DC snowball fight

As he thought about what to bring to Meridian Hill Park in D.C. on Monday, Lewis Wilkins made sure to put a Frisbee on his list.

Originally, he thought it would provide him with an activity while others around him played in D.C.’s first major snow of the season. But then, as he approached the park, he had another idea.

Wilkins realized it wasn’t just a Frisbee, but “a fantastic snowball carrier, so you can accumulate an arsenal, so that when you need a bunch of snowballs, you can unload them all at the same time, rapid fire,” he said.

And that’s exactly how he used it.

Wilkins was among the hundreds of people who stopped by the Northwest park Monday afternoon, attending what was branded “The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025.”

The event, which the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association organized, brought the community together on a day local schools and government offices closed because of the winter weather.

“Once or twice a year, it’s a great time to show up,” Wilkins said. “Throw some snowball fights, have some fun with your neighbors.”

In the center of the park, dozens formed a large line, lobbing large snowballs across the way after someone either blew a whistle or counted down. Some participants brought sleds to shield them, while others watched from the sidelines of the chaos.

After a few rounds of back-and-forth, the group migrated toward a different section of the park.

“It’s a wonderful way to end winter break, and it’s great for mental health,” said Rob, a teacher in Virginia. “We gotta let kids be kids.”

Tyler, meanwhile, said the participants were “playing fair, which is nice. They’re playing kind, but also playing hard.”

Away from the games, other attendees watched on and spent time building snowmen or letting their dogs roll around in the snow.

The free event is now in its 15th year.

“A lot of people are kids at heart, and we don’t get to be kids that often,” Ciara said, “especially in a city like D.C., where, you know, everyone’s focused on work all the time. It’s good to not be doing that.”

Ekaterina, meanwhile, said, “We’re bringing D.C. together. Everyone’s smiling. It’s just the best time ever.”

In the D.C. suburbs, many people off from school or work found nearby hills to take a ride on their sleds.

For 10-year-old Jeremy Shu, the snow day meant pulling the sled from the garage and finding the best hill to ride for the day, which turned out to be a hill near the Hallie Wells Middle School.

This particular hill, according to Shu, offers the perfect condition for gaining optimum speed and the chance to go airborne.

“When it snows a lot, there’s always people that come here to go sledding, and I’m one of them,” Shu said.

Shu said finding a tall spot that is clear of obstacles would be his advice for others interested in sledding the day away.

For his 9-year-old friend Jabeth Kim, he said there is one objective.

“As long as you don’t die, you’re fine,” Kim said.

The two demonstrated their technique, as their parents watched nervously. Once done with the run, Kim, whose hat was covered with snow, had one sentence to wrap up the experience.

“It’s just cold, so it hurts a lot. It hurts a lot,” he chuckled.

People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: A dog and people participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington DC Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 6: People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park during a winter storm on January 6, 2025 in Washington, DC. A winter storm slammed into the region shutting down federal offices and schools as Congress is scheduled to certify the 2024 presidential elections results on Monday, four years after a mob of supporters of then-President Donald Trump stormed the capitol to halt the certification of the 2020 election results. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Sledding on snow day
Children sledding on first major snowstorm of 2025 near the Hallie Wells Middle School. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
Kids sledding
Kids take advantage of snow day and prepare to go sledding near the Hallie Wells Middle School in Maryland. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
Sledding on snow day
Kids sledding

Cosimos Cendo, of Washington, D.C., skis down Main Street in Annapolis, Md., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, during a snow storm. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
AP Photo/Susan Walsh
People join snowball fight
People participate in the annual snowball fight at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People join snowball fight
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the Washington D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
snowball fight
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park following a snowstorm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
People participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle, an annual snowball fight, at Meridian Hill Park during a winter storm on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
This snowball fight marks the 15th season of the event, organized by the D.C. Snowball Fight Association. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)
Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images
Boys go sledding on the steepest hill they can find in Clarksburg, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Mike Murillo)
WTOP/Mike Murillo
Winter Blasts Weather
Workers clear the plaza at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
A person crosses North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. A winter storm slammed into the region shutting down federal offices and schools as Congress is scheduled to certify the 2024 presidential elections results on Monday. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
A crew shovels snow along North Capitol Street in the nation’s capital on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on January 6, 2025 in D.C.
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on Jan. 6, 2025 in D.C. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Winter Blasts Weather
Law enforcement officers stand guard at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025.
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Sandy Kozel)
WTOP/Sandy Kozel
snowfall in fairfax county
A dog sprints through the snow with its owner, who is snow boarding in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Families gather at the top of a snowy hill to sled in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
Child with sled walking in the snow
People trek through the snow, leaving a sledding-session in Fairfax County, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jessica Kronzer)
WTOP/Jessica Kronzer
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
A person walks near the Washington Monument during a winter snow storm in D.C., Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
People ski during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Winter Blasts Weather
A workman clears steps at the Capitol as snow falls ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
Police from nearby Arlington, Va., arrive at the Capitol to help reinforce the security presence ahead of a joint session of Congress to certify the votes from the Electoral College in the presidential election, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Winter Blasts Weather
The White House is pictured during a winter snow storm in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
guy on snow plow
A man on a snow plow during the Jan. 6, 2025, snow storm in the D.C. region. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
D.C. flag blowing in the snowstorm
The D.C. flag flies in the snow. (WTOP/Dave Dildine)
WTOP/Dave Dildine
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Maryland. (Courtesy Daniel Ronan)
Courtesy Daniel Ronan
A boat covered in snow
A boat is covered in snow at the Wharf in D.C. (WTOP/Alan Etter)
WTOP/Alan Etter
bike with snow
A row of snowy bikes in the D.C. area. (WTOP/Kate Ryan)
WTOP/Kate Ryan
A ruler in fresh snow measuring 5 inches.
A ruler in fresh snow from WTOP listener Chuck Manto in Arnold, Maryland, on Jan. 6, 2025. (Courtesy Chuck Manto)
Courtesy Chuck Manto
Frozen windshield wipers
Windshield wiper blades on a car that are covered in ice. (WTOP/Neal Augenstein)
WTOP/Neal Augenstein
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snow-covered cars in a D.C. neighborhood on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snowy street with oncoming car
A snow-covered road in the morning of Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow plow driving through snowstorm
A D.C. snow plow drives through the blowing snow on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Luke Lukert)
WTOP/Luke Lukert
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP’s office in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Jose Umana)
WTOP/Jose Umana
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Hundreds of area residents participate in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 in Washington, D.C. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
The Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025 kicked off in Northwest D.C. on Jan. 6, 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Child builds snowman
A child builds a snowman in Washington, D.C., as the region celebrates its first major snowstorm of the year. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Adults come together and let their inner child out while participating in the Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025. (WTOP/Scott Gelman)
WTOP/Scott Gelman
Snow on US Capitol
Capitol Hill is serene as snow continues to blanket the region, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. The flag flies at half-staff to honor former President Jimmy Carter who died last week at the age of 100. He will lie in state in the Rotunda. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite
Snow on Abe Lincoln statue in Virginia
A statue of former U.S. President Abraham Lincoln is shown covered in snow and ice outside the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, W. Va. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Leah Willingham)
AP Photo/Leah Willingham
Snowstorm in DC
People engage in a snowball fight as U.S. flags, along the base of the Washington Monument, fly at half-staff in memorial to former President Jimmy Carter, who died at the age of 100, in Washington, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
AP Photo/Matt Rourke
Man rides moped in snowy DC
A man wearing a Venezuelan flag starts a moped as snow begins to fall again, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin
People join snowball fight
People join snowball fight
snowball fight
Winter Blasts Weather
Workers clear snow from paths near the White House on January 6, 2025 in D.C.
Winter Blasts Weather
Families enjoy the snowfall at Metropolitan Park in Arlington, Virginia, on Jan. 6, 2025.
snowfall in fairfax county
Child with sled walking in the snow
APTOPIX Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
Winter Blasts Weather
guy on snow plow
D.C. flag blowing in the snowstorm
A frozen pond in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A boat covered in snow
bike with snow
A ruler in fresh snow measuring 5 inches.
Frozen windshield wipers
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Cars covered in snow in a neighborhood
Snowy street with oncoming car
Snow plow driving through snowstorm
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Snow falling outside WTOP's headquarters
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Child builds snowman
Great Meridian Chill Battle of 2025
Snow on US Capitol
Snow on Abe Lincoln statue in Virginia
Snowstorm in DC
Man rides moped in snowy DC
