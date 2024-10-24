A new kind of ‘living’ classroom opens at a DC high school

Anacostia High School in Southeast D.C. already has a hydroponic classroom lab. Now, it has a hydroponic greenhouse as well.

Cutting-edge hydroponic gardening is about to grow at a high school in Southeast D.C.

Anacostia High School already has a hydroponic classroom lab and now, it has a hydroponic greenhouse as well. It opened Thursday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“Getting this greenhouse done required a lot of work, across many government agencies,” said Julie Lawson with the D.C. Department of Energy and Environment. “This is a way for us to create a more sustainable community.”

With hydroponics, plants are grown in a nutrient solution instead of soil, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The District partnered on this project with the school system, the University of the District of Columbia, Pepco and others.

“This is just the beginning of an emerging partnership,” University President Maurice Edington said at the ribbon cutting. “Together, we are creating new pathways for students to explore STEM careers while addressing critical issues like food insecurity.”

Anacostia High School Principal Kenneth Walker is excited about what students will learn.

“This greenhouse will provide our students an invaluable hands-on experience, in particular in an area that’s recognized as a food desert,” Walker said.

In addition to learning about science, the students will also sell what’s grown in the greenhouse helping relieve the food desert problem, and to develop business skills.



