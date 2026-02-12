Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Bishop Ireton 67, Good Counsel, Md. 52 Broad Run 48, Loudoun Valley 42 Chatham 59, Dan River…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Ireton 67, Good Counsel, Md. 52

Broad Run 48, Loudoun Valley 42

Chatham 59, Dan River 41

Christiansburg 69, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 42

Cosby 57, Clover Hill 49

Courtland 54, Atlee 41

Douglas Freeman 57, Hermitage 11

Eastern Montgomery 46, Craig County 39

Evergreen 53, Cornerstone Christian Academy 46

Galax 63, Giles 24

Glen Allen 67, Prince George 55

Great Bridge 68, Oaktree 39

Hurley 59, Richlands 26

Isle of Wight Academy 49, Kenston Forest 25

James Madison 49, Oakton 44

James Monroe 70, Caroline 41

Jamestown 41, York 35

Lafayette 50, Poquoson 28

Lloyd C. Bird 69, Highland Springs 45

Manchester 96, Huguenot 11

Manor High School 70, Lake Taylor 25

Massaponax 64, Brooke Point 36

Maury 60, I. C. Norcom High School 10

McLean 42, Herndon 38

Meridian 45, Liberty-Bealeton 36

Miller School 75, Chatham Hall 34

Mills Godwin 59, Henrico 43

Narrows 79, Highland-Monterey 25

Norfolk Academy 70, First Colonial 65, OT

Norfolk Christian School 69, Grafton 64

Northampton 37, Lancaster 35

Nottoway 42, Amelia County 38

Oscar Smith 50, Tallwood 11

Patriot 66, Independence 43

Petersburg 60, Matoaca 34

Powhatan 51, Mechanicsville 28

Prince Edward County 59, Lunenburg Central 8

Princess Anne 85, Landstown 33

Randolph-Henry 41, Cumberland 28

Ridgeview 47, Central Wise 46

Riverbend 37, North Stafford 28

Riverheads 50, Buffalo Gap 25

Salem-Va. Beach 70, Bayside 21

South County 61, Lake Braddock 20

Stafford 67, Mountain View 30

Strasburg 48, Clarke County 47

Stuarts Draft 72, Alleghany 38

Surry County 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17

Thomas Dale 74, Monacan 26

Union 46, Lee High 38

West Potomac 66, West Springfield 22

Westfield 37, South Lakes 33

William Fleming 67, William Byrd 20

Woodbridge 45, C.D. Hylton 38

