Wednesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bishop Ireton 67, Good Counsel, Md. 52
Broad Run 48, Loudoun Valley 42
Chatham 59, Dan River 41
Christiansburg 69, Patrick Henry (Roanoke) 42
Cosby 57, Clover Hill 49
Courtland 54, Atlee 41
Douglas Freeman 57, Hermitage 11
Eastern Montgomery 46, Craig County 39
Evergreen 53, Cornerstone Christian Academy 46
Galax 63, Giles 24
Glen Allen 67, Prince George 55
Great Bridge 68, Oaktree 39
Hurley 59, Richlands 26
Isle of Wight Academy 49, Kenston Forest 25
James Madison 49, Oakton 44
James Monroe 70, Caroline 41
Jamestown 41, York 35
Lafayette 50, Poquoson 28
Lloyd C. Bird 69, Highland Springs 45
Manchester 96, Huguenot 11
Manor High School 70, Lake Taylor 25
Massaponax 64, Brooke Point 36
Maury 60, I. C. Norcom High School 10
McLean 42, Herndon 38
Meridian 45, Liberty-Bealeton 36
Miller School 75, Chatham Hall 34
Mills Godwin 59, Henrico 43
Narrows 79, Highland-Monterey 25
Norfolk Academy 70, First Colonial 65, OT
Norfolk Christian School 69, Grafton 64
Northampton 37, Lancaster 35
Nottoway 42, Amelia County 38
Oscar Smith 50, Tallwood 11
Patriot 66, Independence 43
Petersburg 60, Matoaca 34
Powhatan 51, Mechanicsville 28
Prince Edward County 59, Lunenburg Central 8
Princess Anne 85, Landstown 33
Randolph-Henry 41, Cumberland 28
Ridgeview 47, Central Wise 46
Riverbend 37, North Stafford 28
Riverheads 50, Buffalo Gap 25
Salem-Va. Beach 70, Bayside 21
South County 61, Lake Braddock 20
Stafford 67, Mountain View 30
Strasburg 48, Clarke County 47
Stuarts Draft 72, Alleghany 38
Surry County 46, Appomattox Regional Governor’s School 17
Thomas Dale 74, Monacan 26
Union 46, Lee High 38
West Potomac 66, West Springfield 22
Westfield 37, South Lakes 33
William Fleming 67, William Byrd 20
Woodbridge 45, C.D. Hylton 38
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.