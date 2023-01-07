GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Annapolis 51, Harwood Southern 40 Atholton 55, Reservoir 22 Baltimore Poly 108, Academy for College and Career…

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Annapolis 51, Harwood Southern 40

Atholton 55, Reservoir 22

Baltimore Poly 108, Academy for College and Career Exploration 3

Bishop Ireton, Va. 83, Holy Cross 46

Bishop McNamara 74, Archbishop Carroll, D.C. 21

Boonsboro 61, Brunswick 42

Catoctin 53, Clear Spring 31

Centennial 32, Marriotts Ridge 28

Clarksburg 51, Quince Orchard 30

Concordia Prep 55, Maryvale 36

Crofton 50, Meade 28

Eastern Tech 34, Western STES 32

Francis Scott Key 42, Westminster 41

Frederick 55, Thomas Johnson 17

Georgetown Visitation Preparatory SchoolGeorgetown Visitation, D.C. 69, Stone Ridge School of the Sacred Heart 51

Gerstell Academy 62, Glenelg CS 15

Glen Burnie 69, Arundel 18

Glenelg 54, Wilde Lake 32

Hammond 48, Oakland Mills 36

Hereford 64, Parkville 9

Howard 67, Mt. Hebron 20

John F. Kennedy 42, Blake 37

Lackey 54, St. Charles 46

Leonardtown 42, Great Mills 37

Manchester Valley 47, Century 30

McDonogh School 76, Mercy 27

Mt. De Sales Academy 51, Severn 22

Oakdale 56, South Hagerstown 26

Old Mill 43, Broadneck 33

Overlea 49, New Town 15

Owings Mills 40, Patapsco 22

Pallotti 67, Mt. Carmel 42

Parkside 70, Washington 25

Pasadena Chesapeake 48, North County 13

Pikesville 60, Dundalk 11

Poolesville 52, Damascus 37

Richard Montgomery 49, Winston Churchill 26

River Hill 45, Long Reach 19

Roland Park Country 44, Archbishop Spalding 37

South Carroll 45, Winters Mill 26

South River 47, Severna Park 32

Stephen Decatur 62, Crisfield 10

Walkersville 37, Smithsburg 28

Walt Whitman 46, Bethesda 40

Williamsport 52, Middletown 32

Wootton 55, Walter Johnson 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Gunston Day vs. Bohemia Manor, ccd.

