Tens of thousands of students in Northern Virginia begin going back to school

Backpacks are being filled and school lunches are being prepped as roughly 73,000 students in six Northern Virginia school districts head back to classes Wednesday.

Students are going back in Stafford County, Spotsylvania County, Fauquier County, Culpeper County, Rappahannock County and Manassas City Public Schools.

Stafford County tried something new this year, with a noninstructional, transition day. Kindergartners, sixth graders and ninth graders went back Tuesday.

“This year has also a renewed focus on school safety, and setting new expectations and renewed expectations for positive behaviors. And that’s really the focus of this year as we try to reestablish a culture of high academic performance,” Thomas W. Taylor, superintendent of Stafford County Public Schools, told WTOP Wednesday morning before school started.

This year high school schoolers in Stafford County will have an hour for lunch.

“We do have an hour lunch at our high schools, which our students can leverage time to meet with teachers for remediation, but also enrichment activities, as well as student activities, clubs and different programs that they happen to be engaged with, as well as spend time with their peers,” Taylor said.

Taylor said drivers need to realize that there will be school buses on the roads.

“I know I speak for every school system in Northern Virginia and in the D.C. metro area when I say please be flexible with your bus drivers over the first couple of weeks of school. The first couple of weeks are always a challenge as we unload and offload some of our youngest learners,” Taylor said.

While Stafford County has managed to fill all of its bus driver slots, neighboring districts continue to hire.

In Spotsylvania County, the school system also continues to hire educators. A message from interim Superintendent Kelly S. Guempel says that the school board added 60 new positions this year, but Guempel adds that those positions come as enrollment increases.

“It is important to note that the number of enrolled students has increased as well as many of our students returned to in-person learning. With that in mind, you may see class sizes higher than in past years,” Guempel writes.

Students in Fredericksburg City started school Monday.

